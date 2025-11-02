Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez enjoy romantic dinner date at upscale Miami Beach restaurant

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez were recently spotted enjoying a romantic evening at the upscale Carbone restaurant in Florida's Miami Beach.

The couple — who tied the knot earlier this summer in a star-studded celebration — arrived in style and smiling as they made their way to the restaurant located in the heart of South Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood.

Sánchez wore a rose-print Roberto Cavalli mini dress that retails for $2,725, which she paired with Christian Louboutin slingback heels, Page Six reported.

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder sported a black polo, dark jeans and black shoes. He completed his look with aviator sunglasses.

Carbone, which has multiple locations including in New York City and London, is known for its Italian-American classics.

Menu items like Lobster Ravioli are priced at $54, while its Dover Piccata is priced at $125, according to the restaurant's website.

The outing follows the couple's wedding earlier this summer. They exchanged vows on June 27 in Venice, Italy, during a lavish three-day extravaganza that drew some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, and Gayle King, who previously joined Sánchez in the all-female flight to space.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds spent the summer traveling between the U.S. and Europe.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 once she separated from her husband, Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

He proposed to Sánchez in May 2023.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.