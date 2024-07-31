HGTV star Christina Hall had no prenup: Here’s what’s at stake in her nasty divorce

HGTV star Christina Hall is facing an expensive divorce from her third husband, Joshua Hall.

A representative for Christina Hall confirmed to Fox News Digital that no prenuptial agreement was signed before her marriage. Us Weekly was first to report that news.

California, where the former couple’s divorce documents were filed, is a community property state, meaning anything earned or acquired during the marriage, including debts, can be claimed by both parties as their own. A judge has to approve how property and debts are divided.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM THIRD HUSBAND

That division can quickly become complicated with high-value assets, especially without a prenup in place to determine what counts as separate and communal property.

Joshua filed for divorce from Christina July 7 in Orange County, California, citing "irreconcilable differences," and requested spousal support from her.

Among the assets listed in Christina’s response to the filing is the estranged couple’s Newport Beach home, worth a reported $12 million, according to People.

The property was purchased by both parties in May 2022, seven months after their October 2021 wedding.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CHRISTINA HALL ‘EXCITED’ TO TURN 40 AFTER RECENT HEALTH SCARE

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Johua requested the "rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts," which included "any and all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided, including but not limited to: marital residence located in Newport Beach, CA."

Joshua also listed "any and all rights to any television series and or television specials acquired, developed, produced, or contracted by either party during the marriage, including but not limited to any such rights associated with the HGTV Network and or The Discovery Network" under community property.

He’s appeared on her shows "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," as well as serving as a consulting producer on those shows.

The Realtor also appears in the series "The Flip Off" with Christina’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Tarek’s new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The two couples were going to "compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights)," according to HGTV’s description.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to a report from People, "The Flip Off" will continue to film without Joshua, but it is unclear how the show will change without him.

Christina’s response listed the Newport Beach home as a "Separate Property Interest," along with other assets, including two properties in Tennessee, where she films her HGTV series "Christina in the Country."

In additional documents filed by the "Flip or Flop" star, she requested the court "grant immediate exclusive use and possession of the residence."

She acknowledged that the home is "jointly titled in my name with Josh, however, all of the funds used to purchase this property" came from a sale she completed of a property in Dana Point, California, which "was owned by The Christina Family Trust and which are my sole and separate property."

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SELLING HOME FOR $6M FOLLOWING DIVORCE

"I am asking the Court to grant me exclusive use and possession of the Kings Place residence until this matter is resolved," her filing adds. "I have three minor children, none in common with Josh. I have a joint custodial schedule. I used my separate property to purchase this residence for myself and my children."

In the document, she also accused Joshua of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account after their divorce filing earlier this month.

Christina stated, "On July 21, 2024, I learned that on July 8, 2024, which is the day after I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for dissolution, Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated, 'Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you.'

"The statement ‘can we please’ is not accurate as I had no personal contact with Josh on July 08, 2024. I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced."

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENTS USE SPOTLIGHT TO BUILD ‘TRUST, CREDIBILITY’ IN VOLATILE MARKET

"Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," she added. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

Christina also notes that Joshua "should not need" spousal support as he has his own source of income as a Realtor.

"I have three minor children, none in common with Josh. I have a joint custodial schedule. I used my separate property to purchase this residence for myself and my children." - Christina Hall

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Christina shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, who she split from in 2016. She finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. They share a son, Hudson.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.