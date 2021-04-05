HGTV star Christina Haack selling home for $6M following divorce

The star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" is flipping her life over in the wake of her divorce.

Christina Haack -- formerly Anstead -- is moving on with her life, selling the Newport Beach, Cali., home she shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead and their blended family, FOX Business can confirm.

Haack's modern farmhouse-style abode -- on the market for $6 million and over 4,800 sq. feet, features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an outdoor entertainment area, 3-car garage, and custom-built pool/bar/play area.

She listed the home with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, according to People magazine.

A rep for the "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop" host confirmed she will remain in the Newport Beach area.

According to the listing, the house also features a security gated motor court, a foyer and master bedroom with 20 ft ceilings, and a huge marble island in the kitchen.

Haack filed for her divorce from her second husband, Anstead, in November.

They split in September 2020 after tying the knot in December 2018. The pair welcomed their son Hudson London in September 2019.

Haack also has two older children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead also has two older children from a previous marriage.

When she announced her separation news, Haack confessed she was not expecting the life-changing situation -- again.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she wrote on Instagram in September.

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," she continued. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

A rep for Haack didn't immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.