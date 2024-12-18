Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper flock to Pennsylvania town turned celebrity haven: expert

New Hope, Pennsylvania, a quaint town of 2,500 people, is becoming a new celebrity haven as it offers a "peaceful and private lifestyle" away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, according to experts.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and their mother, Yolanda Hadid, bought a property in the tiny town in 2017, according to Realtor.

The property, which is called Carousel Farm, was purchased for $3.7 million and consists of a 5,0000 square-foot stone house, a barn that can accommodate 16 horses, and an in-ground pool, according to the outlet.

'YELLOWSTONE' FANS FLOCK TO MONTANA TO 'EXPERIENCE UNTAMED AMERICA': EXPERT

The listing of the property describes the home as a "gentleman's estate" where guests can "relax around the pool, go riding on the 32+ acres, or just play your own version of Gatsby."

In April 2020, Bella and Gigi posed for Vogue's March issue on their ranch: "Postcard from Home for Vogue," Gigi captioned her post.

BRADLEY COOPER SAYS HE'S ‘LUCKY’ TO HAVE REMAINED SOBER FOR 19 YEARS

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

Gigi's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Zayn Malik, also owns a home in New Hope.

Earlier this year, Malik spoke to British Vogue about the benefits of owning a property in the Pennsylvania town and said it's a "great place to reflect on your thoughts and think about things without the noise of the world."

He also noted that his home in New Hope gave him the inspiration for his latest album, "Room Under the Stairs."

The current man in Gigi's life, Bradley Cooper, also owns a home in New Hope, just down the street from Carousel Farm, according to the New York Post. The outlet reported that Cooper, who grew up just an hour away in Jenkintown, purchased the home for $6.5 million in December 2023.

Cooper's newly purchased home was built in 1704 and has undergone extensive renovations, per The Post. The home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and is 6,300 square feet.

Tabitha Heit, a licensed relator, told Fox Business, "As a real estate agent licensed in both Pennsylvania and New York, I’ve noticed a significant trend of New Yorkers relocating to Pennsylvania.

"There are several reasons for this shift: the slightly milder climate, more affordable living compared to states like New York and New Jersey, and the overall appeal of the area."

Heit told Fox Business that since inventory has been "tight" for years, the recent increase in demand has been driving up home prices.

"I would imagine celebrities are drawn to this area as well as it likely offers them a more peaceful and private lifestyle. New Hope, with its artsy vibe, is a standout town, and its location – just across the river from New Jersey – makes it incredibly accessible," Heit noted.

"I would imagine celebrities are drawn to this area as well as it likely offers them a more peaceful and private lifestyle." - Tabitha Heit, licensed relator

She added, "Doylestown is another hot spot in Bucks County, offering charm, culture and a vibrant community that continues to attract buyers."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Carle Robbins, a broker in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, told Fox Business that New Hope and Doylestown are where celebrities like to dine.

"But the celebs live in the surrounding townships: Solebury, Upper Makefield, Plumstead, Tinicum," Robbins added.

According to Realtor, the median home price in New Hope is $1.3 million. The outlet also noted that New Hope is in the middle of New York and Philadelphia, which makes it an attractive location for commuters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The outlet reported that stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Tina Fey have all been seen in New Hope in recent years.