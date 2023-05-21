‘Fast X’ tops weekend box office, beating out ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

"Fast X," the tenth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, dominated the box office again after debuting in theaters this past weekend.

The Vin Diesel-led film earned $67.5 million domestically, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo.

This is slightly lower than the previous entry, "F9: The Fast Saga," which debuted in 2021 with $70 million.

Still, "Fast X" earned $320 million worldwide, giving it the second-biggest opening of the year so far, after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

'SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE' SET TO TOP $1 BILLION AT BOX OFFICE

Chris Pratt stars in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which came in third after his other film currently in theaters, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." (Diesel also appears in "Guardians," voicing the character of Groot.)

"Guardians" earned $32 million over the weekend, followed by $9.8 million for "Super Mario."

Rounding out the top five slots were two very different films.

In the fourth spot, "Book Club: The Next Chapter," starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. And in fifth, the horror sequel/reboot, "Evil Dead Rise," with $2.4 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Fast X" is expected to continue to do well internationally, and an eleventh installment, "Fast 11" is set to be released in 2025.

The "Fast and the Furious" series is the longest running franchise with the same cast and characters in history. Diesel has appeared in every entry in some capacity, along with regular rotating appearances from Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and the late Paul Walker, who last appeared in "Fast 7."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The cast has continued to expand as well, most recently adding the likes of Jason Momoa, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.