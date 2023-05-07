Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Movies

Company offers cash for couch potato willing to binge-watch all 10 'Fast and the Furious' movies

FinanceBuzz is seeking a 'Fast and Furious Claims Adjuster' to log the movie franchise's car accidents

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 5

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Fans of the "Fast and the Furious" movies have an opportunity to earn $1,000 by binge-watching all 10 of the movies in the series and tracking the crashes ahead of the release of the latest film in the franchise.

FinanceBuzz, a website that offers informational tips and recommendations about money and things like car insurance, has put out a call for a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" to take note of damages from all the car crashes in the more than 20 hours of the franchise’s films.

"We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks," FinanceBuzz said in a press release. "As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family."

The Rock Jason Statham Fast and Furious

Cast members Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham arrive at the premiere for "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" in Los Angeles, July 13, 2019. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Photos)

BMW ISSUES ‘DO NOT DRIVE’ WARNING FOR OLDER MODELS WITH RECALLED AIRBAGS THAT MAY EXPLODE

The role involves taking inventory of all the car accidents from the films that result in damage, including the number of accidents, the extent of the damages and what cars are involved.

"We’re curious if the number of wrecks in these movies has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. That’s where you come in," FinanceBuzz wrote.

Fast and Furious Posters

Cast members in the upcoming "Fast X" discuss the film underneath posters for previous films in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello / AP Newsroom)

FORD’S PROFIT RISES ON TRUCK DEMAND BUT EV OUTLOOK SENDS SHARES LOWER

The website plans to use the findings from their "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" for a story about car insurance and how accidents impact those costs.

Those seeking to serve as FinanceBuzz’s Fast and Furious claims adjuster must be at least 18 years of age and submit their application by May 19, 2023, while the chosen candidate will be notified a week later. 

Fast and Furious Cast

Cast members of "Fast and Furious 6," from left, Luke Evans, Michelle Rodriquez, Vin Diesel and Gina Carano promote the movie in Manila, May 15, 2013. (Reuters/Romeo Ranoco / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The winner will have two weeks to watch the "Fast and the Furious" franchise’s films and document all the damages from car crashes.

"Fast X" – the latest installment in the franchise – will be released on May 19, 2023.