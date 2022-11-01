Elon Musk shares Halloween photos with his mother, attends Heidi Klum's NYC party

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk attended a Halloween party Monday night in New York with his mother Maye, and shared their costumes with his followers on Twitter.

Musk and his mother attended Heidi Klum's party in New York City. The billionaire walked the red carpet in a red armored costume with a hefty price tag.

The "Devil’s Champion – Leather Armor Set" costume is listed on the costume store Abracadabra NYC's website for $7,500.

The costume can also be rented for $1,000, according to the retailer's website.

Musk shared a photo of him and his mother in their costumes on Twitter. He just finalized his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.

The businessman, whose Twitter bio now reads, "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," also shared a photo of his pet Shiba Inu wearing a shirt with the Twitter logo and sitting next to a pumpkin with the platform's logo carved out.

In recent days, Musk has been reportedly eyeing changes to Twitter. He posted a poll on Sunday asking his followers if he should bring back Vine, a video-sharing app Twitter purchased in 2012 and shut down in 2016. Nearly 70% of respondents supported the idea.

And on Monday, Axios reported that Musk had asked Twitter engineers to work on bringing back Vine by as early as the end of the year.

Musk is also looking into revamping Twitter's verification process. Users wishing to keep their verification badge may soon be required to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The cost of Twitter Blue is also reportedly rising from $4.99 per month to $19.99 per month.