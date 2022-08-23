Expand / Collapse search
Country music artist Luke Bryan releasing limited edition popcorn in collaboration with Fendt

Fendt is a sponsor of Luke Bryan's farm tour kicking off in September 2022

Country superstar Luke Bryan is releasing his own version of a popular snack. 

Bryan will be releasing popcorn in collaboration with the company Fendt in two different flavors, bold butter and chart toppin' churro. 

Fendt & Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Popcorn will go on sale on August 25 and can only be bought online for a limited time. 

Luke Bryan at CMA fest

Luke Bryan teamed up with Fendt to release his own popcorn snack.  (Connie Chornuk via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special," Bryan said. "The strength, agility, precision, reliability, function, and comfort of my Fendt 724 Vario gives me the same confidence in the cab that I feel when I’m performing on the biggest stages. Hands down, it’s the perfect tractor for the job."

Luke Bryan performing in Las Vegas

Fendt is also a sponsor of Luke Bryan's farm tour.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre / Getty Images)

Fendt will be donating $25,000 to the National FFA Organization once the popcorn sells out. 

The company is also a sponsor of Bryan's farm tour, where the singer performs concerts at different farms throughout the month of September. This is Bryan's 13th year traveling for his farm tour.