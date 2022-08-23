Country music artist Luke Bryan releasing limited edition popcorn in collaboration with Fendt

Country superstar Luke Bryan is releasing his own version of a popular snack.

Bryan will be releasing popcorn in collaboration with the company Fendt in two different flavors, bold butter and chart toppin' churro.

Fendt & Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Popcorn will go on sale on August 25 and can only be bought online for a limited time.

"I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special," Bryan said. "The strength, agility, precision, reliability, function, and comfort of my Fendt 724 Vario gives me the same confidence in the cab that I feel when I’m performing on the biggest stages. Hands down, it’s the perfect tractor for the job."

Fendt will be donating $25,000 to the National FFA Organization once the popcorn sells out.

The company is also a sponsor of Bryan's farm tour, where the singer performs concerts at different farms throughout the month of September. This is Bryan's 13th year traveling for his farm tour.