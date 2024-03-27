Sean 'Diddy' Comb's life on Star Island: Exclusive Miami enclave billionaires, A-listers call home

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami home in the exclusive Star Island sector of South Florida was one of the targets raided Monday in an ongoing Homeland Security investigation.

Known for its prestigious real estate across 86 acres of land, the gated community is a haven for celebrities seeking extreme privacy and is only accessible by boat or across a single bridge that connects the island to MacArthur Causeway.

The elite island was also where HSI officials descended earlier this week as part of their bicoastal raids on Diddy's homes. A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News the raids on his homes were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It is unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

"Star Island is aptly named," Realtor Ivan Chorney of the Ivan and Mike Team at Compass told FOX Business. "It is comprised of the most beautiful homes, and the surrounding area is manicured to perfection. It is not only exclusive but filled with mega-mansions all on the water with incredible private docks.

"This private gated community boasts private security, is accessible via bridge and is close to downtown, where all the best restaurants are. It is also minutes away from the airport, which is ideal for these Fortune 500, celebrity and tycoon owners.

"If you want to be near the action, yet have privacy and exclusivity, it does not get any better than Star Island," he noted. "From a real estate perspective, it is very rare for one of these homes to come to market; they always trade off-market. This only adds to the allure of Star Island."

Diddy's a longtime resident of the man-made island near the heart of Miami. The Bad Boy Records founder first moved into the neighborhood in 2003 when he purchased Tommy Mottola's sprawling nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate for $14.5 million.

Nearly 20 years later, he shelled out $35 million to purchase the home next door, 1 Star Island, which was previously owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The 1.3-acre property boasts an 8,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, in addition to an immaculate outdoor oasis.

Diddy was known to host hundreds of people at an annual New Year's Eve bash on the island, which also drew his celebrity pals, including DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Scottie Pippen, Jermaine Dupri and others.

He led the welcoming committee in July when Rick Ross moved in down the street and purchased a $37 million mansion, a rare occurrence on the island in South Florida, which boasts fewer than 40 homes.

"This your housewarming gift," Diddy said while giving Ross his own golf cart. "You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board. … This is an intimate space. This is really private. He doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island. But this right here is my housewarming gift because around Star Island – you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive."

"I’m not playing with you, Rozay. No f---ing parties. No pool parties. I’m the head of the [committee], I don’t do none of that s---. You hear me? Rozay, we not doing none of that."

Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman told FOX Business, "Star Island has always lived up to its name and been somewhat of a ‘playground’ for celebrities.' Don Johnson lived there during the ‘Miami Vice’ days. Vanilla Ice lived there. Lisa and Donald Pliner lived at 29 Star Island. They sold to Trudy and Paul Cejas.

"He was the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, appointed by President Clinton. Rosie O'Donnell lived at 43 Star; she sold to David and Linda Frankel. Shaquille O'Neal lived at 26 Star Island when he played for the Miami Heat. His property was comprised of two lots totaling 106,888 square feet. He sold it in 2009 to Naomi Campbell's billionaire boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin, for $16 million."

Alatriste added, "In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez purchased 14 Star Island for $24 million from Ken Griffin. They later sold it back to Griffin, who also owns 13 Star."

Santiago Arana of The Agency told FOX Business, "I believe Star Island is a perfect place for someone that obviously has the money to choose where to be and wants to be in an exclusive pocket in the middle of all the action."

A neighbor who lives across the street from the island told the Miami Herald Monday that parties were "frequent" at Diddy's mansion, with people "coming and going at all hours, their cars parked along the exclusive island's single palm-lined road."

The following morning, the outlet reported that a white Range Rover with a realty company sign was parked outside the home, a possible indicator Diddy could be selling the mansion raided for nearly eight hours by HSI authorities.

Diddy denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him as he spoke out for the first time Tuesday following the raids.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," his attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," he added. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."