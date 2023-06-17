Colin Jost declares that he was 'stone-cold sober' when he and Pete Davidson bought Staten Island Ferry

Colin Jost is disputing his "Saturday Night Live" co-star Pete Davidson's claims that they were under the influence when they bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry last year.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a headline that read, "Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were ‘very stoned’ when they bought Staten Island Ferry."

"Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry," Jost began his caption.

He continued, "We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

Along with the screenshot, Jost also included a graphic advertising a "Ferry Money Tour," which showed an image of the ferry with tour stop locations superimposed in blue and red wording.

"UNRELATED I’m going on a Ferry Money Tour this week and next week," Jost joked in the caption. "Stand-up in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago with some very special guests. Come on by."



"I do my own graphic design if you want me to take your brand to new heights I can get you millons [sic]," the comic concluded.

On June 5, Davidson expressed his regrets over the purchase while discussing the ferry at the premiere of his movie "Transformers: Rise of the Beast."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 29-year-old admitted that he has "no idea what’s going on with that thing" when asked if he would host an after-party on the boat

"Yeah, if it’s not sunk!" Davidson joked.

"Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out," he said. "Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there, so I can stop paying for it!"

The two Staten Island natives and comedy club owner Paul Italia had plans to turn the ferry into New York City's next hottest club when they purchased the vessel.

The ferry was auctioned off by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services for $280,100.

In January 2022, Jost, Davidson and Italia put down a winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service in August 2021.

Shortly after the impulsive purchase, Davidson and Jost joked about buying the boat during a "Saturday Night Live" segment.

"Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson announced.

Jost quipped, "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."

In April 2022, Jost took the decommissioned Staten Island ferry for a joyride.

The "A Very Punchable Face" author was photographed setting sail from the St. George Ferry Terminal for the first time since the ferry was initially purchased.

"I took this exact boat every morning at 7 a.m. to go into high school in the city," Jost told the New York Post at the time. "It's cool. It’s weird to be back."

Jost was joined by his 96-year-old grandfather as the ferry was towed to a new temporary location.

"I wanted my grandpa to see it. He’s 96 and he’s been on Staten Island for his whole life," Jost explained.

Fox Business' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.