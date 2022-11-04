Chrissy Teigen, the ‘faker,’ slammed for ripping design ideas for Cravings, Los Angeles company claims

Chrissy Teigen is receiving heat for allegedly ripping off design ideas for her Cravings brand.

The Caker's owner, Jordan Rondel, accused Teigen of copying her company’s packaging designs after noticing they looked nearly identical.

A representative for the "Cravings: Hungry for More" author provided a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the accusation.

"We are so proud of the now sold-out Cravings x The Caker Spiced Carrot Cake Kit with Salted Caramel. It’s disheartening and surprising to see The Caker’s recent social posts and commentary regarding our products. In May 2022, The Caker team was made fully aware that Cravings would be launching a line of baking mixes in the Fall following our one-off collaboration. The Caker chose to move forward with the carrot cake collaboration, and out of respect for the partnership, Cravings held off on producing a cake mix and launched banana bread, pancake and cookie mixes on October 20th," the statement from Cravings read.

"We absolutely did not copy their packaging. Below are the actual side by side pictures of our respective boxes. Images posted on social media by The Caker team compared the front of our box and the back of their own. The front of their packaging is different from the photographic approach we took, with their design tending to be a solid, bold color, which is actually a sleeve rather than the traditional box style we have used. We wish nothing but the absolute best for The Caker and their business, which was the spirit behind our collaboration and transparent communication."

Rondel, a baker originally from New Zealand, who is now based in Los Angeles, took to her Instagram earlier this week to address her concerns over the similar branding.

"*updated. Sooo this has happened. Chrissy Teigen released her own line of elevated baking mixes (pictured here alongside mine) right after we collaborated on a cake mix together. I’ve taken a week to try to process everything and could say a lot more here, but i just want to acknowledge the support from everyone who has messaged me or commented online to stick up for The Caker," Rondel wrote.

After posting a photo of Teigen’s Cravings boxes next to hers, Rondel displayed the similarities between the two designs, including the signature sign-off.

"Thank you from the bottom of my exhausted heart. I have no issue with anyone releasing baking mixes, but I think you guys are right that this particular situation isn’t chill, especially because we’re just a small sister run business," she continued.

Despite Teigen being "lovely to work with," the small business owner further explained that there had been some miscommunications during their collaboration.

"*to be clear we were told CT + Cravings would be releasing their line of mixes half way through our collab with a launch date of late October, which is the reason they tried to call our collab off," Rondel added.

She went on to say that she didn’t want to "get into the details" in her lengthy post, but expressed her team continued to put up a fight with Cravings since they already "invested so much" into the partnership.

Fans of The Caker ripped Teigen in the post’s comments section to show their support for the Los Angeles baking company, with some calling the former Sports Illustrated model the "faker."

"Caker forever #caker> faker," one comment read.

Another supporter wrote: "Shame on @cravingsbychrissyteigen , there’s literally infinite ways to be an original (@thecaker is a great example of a trailblazing business) and instead your team chooses to knowingly copy. Do better. We support you @thecaker !"

Rondel posted on her Instagram story a statement that a Cravings representative provided to Rolling Stone.

"Images posted on social media by The Caker team compared the front of our box and the back of their own. The front of their packaging is different from the photographic approach we took, with their design tending to be solid, bold color, which is actually a sleeve rather than the traditional box style we have used."

However, The Caker owner responded in detail with her side of the story.

"Just wanna address this point…Anouk and I plus our amazing designers at @ddmmyystudio specifically designed our packaging to have neither a front or back…much like a magazine, which has 2 covers. In fact a lot of our retailers display them like this! The photo side is totally the front of you want it to be!"

Rondel's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comments.