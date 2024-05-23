Vacation like a celebrity: top travel hot spots for the rich and famous

With summer quickly approaching, social media will likely soon be filled with celebrities enjoying lavish vacations with their loved ones.

George and Amal Clooney frequently visit Lake Como during the warmer months. George even owns a home in the iconic Villa Oleandra in Northern Italy.

According to Architectural Digest, Clooney purchased his mansion from the Heinz family in 2002 and frequently hosts guests, such as Prince Harry, Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon, for an Italian getaway.

Back when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still married, the couple frequently made visits to Costa Rica and reportedly purchased a home there in 2011.

Here is a roundup of the top celebrity vacation hot spots to visit like the stars.

Lake Como, Italy

Aside from the Clooneys, Lake Como brings in a number of high-profile celebrities looking for a tranquil vacation away from the limelight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got an early start on their summer travel earlier this month and visited Lake Como. According to Elle, the couple were photographed enjoying a meal together and stayed at Grand Hotel Tremezzo’s Villa Sola Cabiati.

Architectural Digest reported that stars like Gwen Stefani and Natalie Portman opt to stay at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo when they visit Lake Como.

Jamie D'Aria, Travel Advisor for Travelmation, told FOX Business that Lake Como is the "quintessential private escape."

"Staff throughout the region make privacy a top priority, restricting access from outside guests and protecting the interests of their elite clientele," she explained. "You can choose to be a part of the scene, staying at famous resorts like Grand Tremezzo or il Sereno, or keep private in your own personal villa. Wherever you stay on the lake, you're captivated by the mountains and glistening lake as Italian speedboats pass by."

D'Aria said that "we can all credit George Clooney for bringing extra attention to this treasured part of Italy."

"Furthermore, today's social media culture is bringing even more notoriety to Lake Como — more and more people are flocking to the region trying to catch a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous," she concluded.

Amalfi Coast

In July, Sofía Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday with a friend off the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The former "Modern Family" star took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her trip. "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them," Vergara captioned her post before tagging Hotel Villa Cimbrone.

She also shared an image of herself and friends enjoying the boat scene that the Amalfi Coast offers. The actress posed in a white one-piece bathing suit on a boat, captioning the images, "What a bday day!!!"

In 2021, model Christy Turlington took a trip to the Amalfi Coast and shared surreal images with her Instagram followers.

"Felt like stepping into a dream after so long but here’s proof that I was here and now there," Turlington captioned her post.

Travelmation's D'Aria explained that "the Amalfi Coast is known to be one of the most beautiful places in the world and has drawn Hollywood elite for decades."

"It's a very popular location for all tourists, but celebrities have a variety of ways to avoid the large crowds. They can rent a luxury villa that overlooks the gorgeous sea and dramatic cliffs," she continued.

"Some even charter a lavish yacht and spend a majority of their time taking in the stunning views aboard the vessel. This is especially popular around the coast of Capri. The A-list can hire a staff, including private chefs, to cater to their every need."

Maldives

The turquoise, picturesque water seen in the Maldives is a major attraction for travelers, including celebrities.

In 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuck got up close and personal to the gorgeous water on a trip to the remote islands in the Indian Ocean, which is the smallest country in Asia.

"Farewell to these beautiful atolls of peace," Paltrow captioned her post. The Goop founder hashtagged Soneva Jani, the hotel where the couple stayed during their trip.

The unreal resort consists of 24 villas that sit above the crystal-clear waters in the Maldives.

David and Victoria Beckham have frequented the Maldives for years and stay at the same resort where Paltrow stayed, Soneva Jani, per the Daily Mail. The outlet noted that the Beckhams have stayed at the upscale resort for years during their trips to the region.

Sarah Basham, Travel Advisor for Travelmation, told FOX Business that "the Maldives concept of only one resort per island makes it one of the most exclusive locations in the world."

"With resort guests and staff being the only people allowed on private islands, the Maldives offer the ideal destination for celebrities seeking seclusion and solitude," she explained. "Exquisite dining and personalized service are hallmarks of many Maldives resorts."

Basham continued, "The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, for example, boasts a private island with several villas, swimming pools, a dedicated chef and a personal concierge, taking exclusivity to a whole new level. This island getaway is the ideal destination for any A-lister wanting to unwind as a couple, family, or group of friends in one of the world's most alluring locations."

Costa Rica

In summer 2022, Reese Witherspoon visited Costa Rica, and after her stay, shared that she feels "like a new person!"

People reported that the actress stayed at the Hacienda AltaGracia hotel during her 2022 trip to Costa Rica. The hotel operates as a coffee farm and offers 50 casitas for travelers who want a more private, luxury resort.

The hotel is nestled in the mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the rainforest of Costa Rica. According to the resort's website, stays range from around $1,200 to around $5,300 per night.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Karen Kroeter, Director of Global Luxury Travel for Travelmation, told FOX Business that Jackson Hole, Wyoming, "gives celebrities a total escape from the chaos of that Hollywood lifestyle."

"High-end clients can take in the natural beauty from a private ranch where no fans or paparazzi can find them! The fresh air and expansive space allows them total relaxation they cannot find in many places," she explained. "There are also many options for luxury accommodations that lean into serenity, fine dining and 5-star concierge service."

Kroeter continued, "Want an exclusive tour of Yellowstone National Park? That can be arranged. How about elite ski lessons from top professionals? That's no problem. This is truly a retreat that more and more luxury clients are seeking."

"When you get to Jackson Hole for the first time, many people think, 'How could I have not known this existed?' It's one of my favorite comments from clients," Kroeter said. "Jackson Hole can be the exhale that you need to reconnect with yourself, your family and nature, but it's also a dream for adventure seekers."

Last year, Ryan Gosling took his wife, Eva Mendes, and their daughters on a vacation to Jackson Hole.

A source told People that the Gosling family was spotted there around the time Ryan's hit "Barbie" film was released in theaters.

"Of all the places he could go to wind down after his whole ‘Barbie’ tour, he picked Jackson. It’s so peaceful here," the source told the outlet. "People like it because you can fly under the radar. It’s such a small community."

Another source told the outlet that Gosling, Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda and Amada stayed at the five-star Jackson Hole's Teton Village. The source said the hotel "is where a lot of celebrities stay in the village — it’s a members’ club and you can get a place there as well."

The ability for people to be able to "fly under the radar" in Jackson Hole might be intriguing for A-list stars looking for a peaceful trip.

The Kardashian family was also seen taking a trip to the luxurious boutique hotel called Caldera House during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2019.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent a lot of time together on their ranch in Jackson Hole prior to their divorce. Kardashian confirmed on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019 that her then-husband purchased a ranch in Wyoming.

In 2019 and 2020, Kardashian frequently shared photos of her kids riding horses and enjoying nature in Wyoming. She and West share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Turks and Caicos

According to Travel + Leisure, celebrities love Turks and Caicos Islands due to the peaceful, relaxed ambiance. The magazine compared Turks and Caicos Islands to St. Bart's and noted that the nightlife scene is not as prominent on the islands in the British Overseas Territory.

Stars like Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber and Kylie and Kendall Jenner have taken trips to Turks and Caicos to experience all the islands have to offer.

Affleck and his former wife, Jennifer Garner, tied the knot in Parrot Cay, located on Turks and Caicos, in 2005 after one year of dating.

In 2021, E! News reported that Hailey and Justin Bieber traveled to Turks and Caicos. A source told the outlet at the time, "They got in some much needed vacation time and seemed to enjoy their stay. They took walks on the beach and a private boat trip to go snorkeling."

The eyewitness source continued, "They walked on the rocks and looked for crabs and seashells. They swam in the ocean and took naps on the beach. They seem very happy and like they are best friends."