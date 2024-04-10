Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson's $40K Mexico luxury vacation rental offers private chefs, butlers and a snow room

Simpson stayed at the luxury villa from Sun Cabo Vacations with her family over spring break

Jessica Simpson's recent Mexican vacation rental could be yours for $40,000.

The spacious 20,000 square-foot luxury villa, known as La Datcha, boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a world-class gym. The home can accommodate up to 20 guests, with each bedroom designed with a colorful Mexican-American fusion theme, according to Sun Cabos Vacations' website.

Each bedroom comes with its own en suite bathroom and walk-in closets, with the two primary bedrooms featuring private outdoor terraces, one which boasts a private fireplace, and the other of which leads to a pool.

La Datcha also boasts 24-hour services for all guests, with a staff consisting of 22 people who are ready to help with anything the guests could need, including three world-class chefs and five butlers.

Jessica Simpson standing in front of a black backdrop with an inset of a beachfront home.

Jessica Simpson and her family stayed in a luxury villa while vacationing in Mexico. (Sun Cabo Vacations/Getty Images / Fox News)

A bedroom with two beds behind a colorful backdrop

La Datcha has 10 bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom and an ocean view. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

A bedroom with one queen bed and an ocean view

The bedrooms at La Datcha are designed with a Mexican-American fusion. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

Simpson and her family stayed at the villa during her kids' recent spring break, posting about her positive experience on Instagram.

A terrace overlooking the ocean, with colorful furniture.

The primary bedrooms in the villa lead to private terraces. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!" she captioned her post. "Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!"

A gym with all new exercise equipment

The home features a brand-new gym. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

She went on to thank the rental company in a separate post, featuring her standing in front of the infinity pool, writing "Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots  #LaDatcha."

An infinity pool with a view of the ocean

The villa features an infinity pool, with a large table in the center for guests to eat around with a view of the ocean. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

a lounging area with a view of the ocean

La Datcha features a staff of three chefs and five butlers, allowing guests plenty of opportunities to relax. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

The vacation rental also features a sauna, Turkish bath and a massage room. The home even comes with a SNOW room, which is kept at -40 degrees, for those looking to take a cold plunge

A three way split of sauna, massage room and cold room

The villa features a sauna, a massage room and a cold room. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

Wine cellar in La Datcha

La Datcha has a wide variety of wines, with over 3,000 bottles available. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

Included with the stay is all the food and beverages guests consume while in the villa, including a collection of local beers and a "massive private collection of over 3,000 bottles of wine." Also included in the rental price is a private shuttle to and from the airport.

The house is just a few steps away from the beach, but swimming in the sea in Pedregal is not advised as the currents are very strong. Instead, guests can enjoy the spacious infinity pool, located on the upper terrace. 

A jacuzzi overlooking the ocean

While guests are advised against swimming in the ocean, they can enjoy the spacious infinity pool and hot tub. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

An outdoor area with colorful furniture.

The outside of the home features many lounge areas where guests can relax. (Sun Cabo Vacations / Fox News)

The outside of the home is just as extravagant as the inside of the home, as it features many outdoor terraces with several lounge chairs and cabanas set up for ultimate relaxation.

