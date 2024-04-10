Jessica Simpson's $40K Mexico luxury vacation rental offers private chefs, butlers and a snow room

Jessica Simpson's recent Mexican vacation rental could be yours for $40,000.

The spacious 20,000 square-foot luxury villa, known as La Datcha, boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a world-class gym. The home can accommodate up to 20 guests, with each bedroom designed with a colorful Mexican-American fusion theme, according to Sun Cabos Vacations' website.

Each bedroom comes with its own en suite bathroom and walk-in closets, with the two primary bedrooms featuring private outdoor terraces, one which boasts a private fireplace, and the other of which leads to a pool.

La Datcha also boasts 24-hour services for all guests, with a staff consisting of 22 people who are ready to help with anything the guests could need, including three world-class chefs and five butlers.

Simpson and her family stayed at the villa during her kids' recent spring break, posting about her positive experience on Instagram.

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!" she captioned her post. "Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!"

She went on to thank the rental company in a separate post, featuring her standing in front of the infinity pool, writing "Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots #LaDatcha."

The vacation rental also features a sauna, Turkish bath and a massage room. The home even comes with a SNOW room, which is kept at -40 degrees, for those looking to take a cold plunge.

Included with the stay is all the food and beverages guests consume while in the villa, including a collection of local beers and a "massive private collection of over 3,000 bottles of wine." Also included in the rental price is a private shuttle to and from the airport.

The house is just a few steps away from the beach, but swimming in the sea in Pedregal is not advised as the currents are very strong. Instead, guests can enjoy the spacious infinity pool, located on the upper terrace.

The outside of the home is just as extravagant as the inside of the home, as it features many outdoor terraces with several lounge chairs and cabanas set up for ultimate relaxation.