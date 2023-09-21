'Brady Bunch' star Christopher Knight admits ‘nothing’ would ‘support’ asking price of show's iconic house

"The Brady Bunch" star Christopher Knight shared his thoughts on the recent sale of the iconic house that served as the backdrop of the beloved 1970s sitcom.

In 2019, the 65-year-old actor, who played middle son Peter Brady for the show's five-season run from 1969 to 1974, participated alongside his former castmates in a renovation of the house to replicate the series' original set.

Last week, the famous property, which was featured in the show's exterior shots, sold for $3.2 million, which the 65-year-old actor noted was "quite a bit less than its initial asking price."

"The initial I'm referring to is the initial asking price asked for the ‘Brady’ house as it's been redone to be the ‘Brady’ house," Knight told Fox News Digital. "I believe it was like $5 million or somewhere over $5 million. And nothing in the neighborhood would support that price. But if one is looking to just recapture build cost, it was an extraordinary build."

In 2018, HGTV purchased the house with plans to enlist members of the show's original cast to take part in a complete home makeover. The renovation was featured in the 2019 four-part reality television miniseries "A Very Brady Renovation."

All six of the actors who originally played the Brady children – Knight, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia) Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) – appeared with hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott .

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Knight recalled the work that went into the renovation and how he felt after seeing the "remarkable" results.

"There was a certain point where every room we walked into was another ‘aha’ moment," he said. "Walking in that front door and seeing that incredible, identifiable living room and the staircase and I thought it would be impossible to do that."

He continued, "We were working on different parts of the house and the living room wasn't mine, so I didn't see it being pulled together. And that was the part of the house I didn't think was at all possible, just simply because of scale."

"We were working with a one-story elevation or split-level elevation," Knight added. "The Brady interior was a giant two-story. And to be able to shoehorn that in like we were able to do, although I didn't have anything to do with that particular part, was remarkable to me."

Knight explained that while the "The Brady Bunch" audience perceived the house as a real home, the cast's memories were of a set.

"As you're sitting in the set, the camera doesn't see that it exists where a fourth wall should have been," he said. "So we're staring out into nothing, you know, people standing, cameras, electricians and lights, no fourth wall."

He continued, "And when you look out the front door, there's no street and there's no sky out any of the windows if you have a window that's visible. That was an ‘aha’ moment when all of a sudden looking out the front door and seeing a street and looking above and seeing sky. It's very real at that point."

"And what we did is we took something that was imagined, even though it appeared to be a home, it wasn't. So as much as the set was our home and this house wasn't, we turned that house into our home. And that was remarkable. I mean, we took something that was only imagined and made it real."

The New York native also reflected on why he believed the "Brady" house was a one-of-a-kind television landmark.

"I have to believe, other than maybe the bridge of the Enterprise, it is the most recognizable set like of all time," he said. "It's just when you think of situation comedies in living rooms, there's an abundance of living rooms, ones that you think of, but they're all relatively similar."

He continued, "And the Brady house takes that to an entirely new level. Luckily, we were done in front of an audience that allowed us to have that kind of expansion, even today, it's still a modern structure. It defies time."

"And frankly, that part of the house is very livable."

After spending nearly $2 million on renovations, HGTV listed the home at $5.5 million.

"This is a one-of-a-kind property which was impossible to comp," the listing agent for the property explained to TVLine. "This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive.

"We felt the property was worth about $3-$3.5 million, and that's exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house, which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price."

The new owner of the "Brady" home is "Brady Bunch" fan and art collector Tina Trahan, who is married to TV executive Chris Albrecht.

Trahan agreed the house wasn't meant to be lived in, telling The Wall Street Journal, "No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork."

"Nobody is going to live in it. It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse," she added.

Instead of moving in, Trahan said she plans to use the space for fundraising and charity events.

Knight recently produced and appeared in the documentary "Truelove: The Film." The documentary focuses on Callie Truelove, a 16-year-old girl with Williams syndrome , a rare genetic disorder that is "characterized by mild to moderate intellectual disability or learning problems, unique personality characteristics, distinctive facial features, and heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) problems," per Medline.

Many individuals with Williams syndrome also have outgoing, social personalities and "tend to take an extreme interest in other people."

Per its official synopsis, the documentary follows Callie as she "travels across America to meet other individuals with Williams syndrome to help tell their stories."

"Callie's goal is to spread her unique brand of unconditional love and awareness for Williams syndrome, while shining a light on others with Williams syndrome."

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Knight revealed that he brought Callie to the Brady house at the beginning of production.

"Callie was a fan of ‘The Brady Bunch,'" he explained. "We had the house at the time to show her when she came out for the first time to California. And we thought it could be a good starting place for this journey."

Knight continued, "I was set up on my journey in life tempered by this thing, ‘Brady.' You know, and to me, it's about family, and it's about the love that's in that household. And that is what she's bringing to the world, that side that I believe there needs to be more of."

"And, you know, my entire life I've been told that our show created [that] for those who watched it."

