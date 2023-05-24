Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'The Brady Bunch' home hits the market for $5.5M

The home was renovated on HGTV's 'A Very Brady Renovation' to become an exact replica of the sitcom

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 24

"The Brady Bunch" home has hit the market for $5.5 million after undergoing a full renovation by some of the original sitcom cast members, courtesy of HGTV.

In 2018, HGTV purchased the home for $3.5 million. With the help of the actors who played the Brady kids on the hit show, they were able to turn the inside of the home into an exact replica of the television set.

The network outbid Lance Bass at the time. The home was featured on a miniseries called "A Very Brady Renovation" in 2019, hosted by HGTV favorites, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The North Hollywood home gained an addition 2,000 sq. feet, including a second story, which cost $1.9 million.

Brady Bunch house

The home seen in the iconic "The Brady Bunch" sitcom has hit the market for $5.5 million. (Anthony Barcelo/Getty Images / Fox News)

The six Brady siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Maureen McCormick (Marcia) Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) were present during the series to make the famous house look familiar to fans of "The Brady Bunch."

The inside of the home looks like a blast from the past. The house has the famous floating staircase and burnt orange and avocado green kitchen. 

Small details were included as well, such as a swing set in the backyard that was seen on the show, as well as a dog house for the Brady family pet, Tiger.

Brady Bunch child cast

Child cast members "The Brady Bunch," top left to right, Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen and Eve Plumb. Bottom row left to right are Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland. (Photo by ABC TV / Getty Images)

Staircase Brady Bunch house

The iconic floating staircase was added back into "The Brady Bunch" house during the remodel. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The home has recently hit the market, ready for immediate sale. HGTV plans to donate a portion of the earnings to the Turn Up! Fight Hunger movement dedicated to helping starving children in the U.S. through the No Kid Hungry initiative.

"It is very nostalgic," Williams said of the home renovation to People Magazine. "I felt like a teenager walking in. The memories keep flooding in – episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired."