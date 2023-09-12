Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

'Brady Bunch' house sells for much less than asking price; buyer calls it 'worst investment ever'

The 'Brady Bunch' house was listed by previous owners HGTV for $5.5 million

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

That's the way they became the Brady Bunch … the "Brady Bunch" homeowners, that is.

For several years, a house in Los Angeles provided a backdrop for the 1969 hit sitcom, "The Brady Bunch."

The unique home was featured in the show's exterior shots. Then, in 2018, HGTV purchased the home and did a complete renovation on the inside to make it an exact replica of the set. Now, the home has a new owner.

Trina Trahan is a "Brady Bunch" fan who is also married to TV executive Chris Albrecht. She just purchased the home for $3.2 million, considerably less than the asking price.

‘THE BRADY BUNCH’ HOME HITS THE MARKET FOR $5.5 MILLION

A photo of the Brady Bunch house and its buyer, Tina Trahan

Tina Trahan purchased the Brady Bunch home for $3.2 million. (Anthony Barcelo/Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

After spending nearly $2 million on renovations, HGTV listed the home at $5.5 million.

"This is a one-of-a-kind property which was impossible to comp," the listing agent for the property explained to TVLine. "This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive.

"We felt the property was worth about $3-$3.5 million, and that's exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house, which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price."

Outside the Brady Bunch house with a photo insert of the actors

The home seen in "The Brady Bunch" originally hit the market for $5.5 million. (Anthony Barcelo/Getty Images / Fox News)

Trahan, the new owner, agreed the house wasn't meant to be lived in, telling The Wall Street Journal, "No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.

MICK JAGGER'S FORMER HOME SELLS FOR $3.25 MILLION AFTER LESS THAN 2 MONTHS ON MARKET

"Nobody is going to live in it. It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse."

Instead of moving in, Trahan said she plans to use the space for fundraising and charity events.

A photo of Tina Trahan and husband Chris Albrecht.

Tina Trahan and husband Chris Albrecht (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

She even called the home the "worst investment ever" despite purchasing it for much less than the asking price.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2019, HGTV used the home to film a miniseries called "A Very Brady Renovation." All six of the actors who originally played the Brady children — Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Maureen McCormick (Marcia) Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — appeared, along with hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott.

Brady Bunch child cast

Child cast members of "The Brady Bunch" in September 1969. Top (left to right): Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen and Eve Plumb. Bottom (left to right): Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland. (ABC TV/Archive Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The North Hollywood home gained an additional 2,000 square feet, including a second story, which cost $1.9 million.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The inside of the home looks like a blast from the past. The house has the famous floating staircase and burnt orange and avocado green kitchen. Small details were included too, like a swing set in the backyard that was seen on the show and a doghouse for the Brady family pet, Tiger.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.