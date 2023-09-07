Expand / Collapse search
Mick Jagger’s Florida home sells for $3.25 million after less than 2 months on market

5,000-square-foot home located in Lake Club gated community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Mick Jagger and his partner, Melanie Hamrick, have sold their four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom Lakewood Ranch, Florida, home for $3.25 million.

The rock star, 80, and the 36-year-old choreographer put the Sunshine State house on the market earlier this summer after they purchased it for a little more than $1.9 million in 2020. The home sold in only 48 days, Christine Spelman of RE/MAX realty group told Fox Business. Spelman originally sold the couple the home and listed it once again this year.

The 5,726-square-foot house sits inside a gated community and has water views on two sides.

A split of Mick Jagger performing and his Florida home

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend have sold their Florida home for $3.25 million. (RE/MAX / Junko Kimura / Getty Images)

aerial view of house next to the water

Jagger and Hamrick bought the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, home in 2020 for a little more than $1.9 million. (RE/MAX)

It includes a great room with coffered ceilings, media room with a wet bar, three balconies, a screened lanai with a fireplace and a kitchen, its own bell tower, a saltwater pool and each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

dining area in home

The home has coffered ceilings throughout. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

the home's great room

The house is more than 5,000 square feet. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

The master bedroom has a private staircase and large balcony with its own fireplace. The en suite has dual granite vanities, a soaking tub and a rain shower.

hallway with French doors

After Jagger and Hamrick made extensive improvements to the home, it sold for $3.25 million. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

master bedroom balcony with fireplace

The master bedroom has its own balcony with a fireplace. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

The kitchen has a gas Viking stove, warming drawer, an oversize island and two walk-in pantries.

The home also has a ballet studio for Hamrick, who is a former ballerina and choreographer at the American Ballet Theatre. 

ballet studio

Hamrick, a former ballerina, was able to practice in her own private ballet studio. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

The couple made more than $300,000 in improvements to the home while living there and hired two professional designers for remodels, according to the listing.

The surrounding Lake Club gated community also has a clubhouse, swimming pools, tennis courts, dining and a fitness center.

The house was purchased by a local couple who Spelman said "love the rare privacy that was created by Jagger and Hamrick and are thrilled to be taking over this now famous home."

close up of Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have been dating since 2014. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jagger and Hamrick met and began dating in 2014 after she and other dancers with the American Ballet Theatre were allowed backstage at a Rolling Stones concert.

They share a 6-year-old son named Deveraux.