Real Estate

Bill Murray's former mansion hits the market for $2 million

'Ghostbusters' star Bill Murray has since moved to South Carolina

Real estate expert reviews America's housing market for new homebuyers

Bill Murray's former home in New York has hit the market for $2,075,000.

The 3,100-square-foot home has been listed by Richard Ellis of Sotheby's International Realty.

Murray's mansion showcases four bedrooms along with two full bathrooms and one partial. The gothic revival home is located in Snedens Landing, roughly one hour outside New York City.

"Quirky and rustic, Snedens is a secluded neighborhood in the Palisades community with eclectic homes, many of which are historic; the community offers a laid-back way of life despite being just 12 miles north of the George Washington Bridge," Ellis explained to Fox News Digital. "Like many other homes in the neighborhood, Snedens Landing has been home to many past and present celebrities, writers and artists."

Bill Murray's former kitchen

The kitchen features a pizza oven. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Kitchen at Bill Murray's former home

The home is located in the neighborhood Angelina Jolie, Toni Morrison and other celebrities previously lived in. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bill Murray smiling

Bill Murray's former mansion is on the market for $2,075,000. (Rich Fury/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The country kitchen features sub-zero appliances and a pizza oven, according to the listing. 

Other features in the house include high ceilings, original crown molding, restored wood flooring and three fireplaces. 

Bill Murray's Butler pantry

A butler pantry is located near the kitchen. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A general view of the outside of Bill Murray's former home

The outside view of the Palisades, N.Y., home. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A bedroom in Bill Murray's former home

The home underwent a $1 million restoration and renovation in 2016. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The mansion underwent a $1 million renovation and restoration in 2016.

Snedens Landing has been home to a handful of celebrities over the years, such as Angelina Jolie, Toni Morrison, Laurence Olivier and others.

A sitting area inside the former home of Bill Murray

The four-bedroom home features three fireplaces. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The living area in Bill Murray's former home

Bill Murray's former home sits on nearly half an acre. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bill Murray's former seating area

The home used to feature a bathtub owned by Uma Thurman. (Andrea B. Swenson/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home once included a bathtub previously owned by Uma Thurman.