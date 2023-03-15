Bill Murray's former mansion hits the market for $2 million

Bill Murray's former home in New York has hit the market for $2,075,000.

The 3,100-square-foot home has been listed by Richard Ellis of Sotheby's International Realty.

Murray's mansion showcases four bedrooms along with two full bathrooms and one partial. The gothic revival home is located in Snedens Landing, roughly one hour outside New York City.

"Quirky and rustic, Snedens is a secluded neighborhood in the Palisades community with eclectic homes, many of which are historic; the community offers a laid-back way of life despite being just 12 miles north of the George Washington Bridge," Ellis explained to Fox News Digital. "Like many other homes in the neighborhood, Snedens Landing has been home to many past and present celebrities, writers and artists."

The country kitchen features sub-zero appliances and a pizza oven, according to the listing.

Other features in the house include high ceilings, original crown molding, restored wood flooring and three fireplaces.

The mansion underwent a $1 million renovation and restoration in 2016.

Snedens Landing has been home to a handful of celebrities over the years, such as Angelina Jolie, Toni Morrison, Laurence Olivier and others.

The home once included a bathtub previously owned by Uma Thurman.