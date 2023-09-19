'Avatar' star Zoe Saldana's Beverly Hills home on market for $16.5 million

Zoe Saldana is listing her Beverly Hills home in the gated community of Hidden Valley Estates for $16.5 million.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house is "traditional" yet "impeccably remodeled with a brilliant fusion of modern influences," according to listing agent Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

The grounds include a lighted tennis court, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and dining area and large flat lawns.

The 6,400-square-foot home includes custom wood finishes and imported, polished stone and lighting fixtures; a living room with a fireplace; a formal dining room; a chef’s kitchen; and a large, paneled family room that opens onto a terrace and a separate theater/media room. The house is filled with natural light and has an abundance of French doors.

MARY TYLER MOORE'S HISTORIC CONNECTICUT ESTATE ON THE MARKET FOR $21.9 MILLION

The home’s primary suite has a sitting area, a double closet dressing room and an en suite with a marble bath. Along with three more bedrooms, a gym on the third floor with a bathroom could function as a fifth bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The half-acre-plus property also has direct access to hiking trails at Franklin Canyon.

It is also available to rent for $47,500 a month with a year’s lease.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress spoke to Architectural Digest about the home in 2019, telling the magazine that the home's style is "traditional colonial architecture and inside is Italian ’60s modern."

Saldana said her favorite rooms in the house are "all the spaces" that she and husband Marco Perego "created for our children." The couple have three young boys.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I grew up in that generation where you only had one room in the house that was for the kids and then every other room you weren't supposed to go in, because that’s where Grandma’s china was," the 45-year-old explained.

She added, "I love that my parents raised us to be super meticulous, but I wanted our kids to live in their homes and understand why they needed to be careful and not have area restrictions. So, [my favorite areas are] all the space that we created for them. It's their playroom, the family room, etc. That’s where we usually are every day playing on the floor, reading on the couch, or watching TV."