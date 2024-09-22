'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' wins box office over 'Transformers: One' in surprise twist

Say his name three times because he just won the weekend box office.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the legacy sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, took the No. 1 slot at the box office for the third week in a row, earning $26 million, according to studio estimates.

It just beat out the new release for the weekend, "Transformers: One," the animated origin story of Optimus Prime featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson, which brought in $25 million.

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Warner Bros. release starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder opened three weeks ago at $110 million and has since earned more than $226 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Transformers: One" had excellent reviews and even award buzz, but fans on social media were "confused as to the film’s animated status." The outlet added that Paramount, the studio behind the film, is hoping it will have some staying power in theaters over the next few weeks.

The James McAvoy horror "Speak No Evil" earned third place at the box office with $5.9 million in its second week, with a combined total of $21.5 million.

Rounding out the top five were the Halle Berry horror film "Never Let Go" in fourth place with $4.5 million, while Ryan Reynold’s and Hugh Jackman’s "Deadpool & Wolverine" took home $3.9 million in its ninth weekend in theaters.

Also making an impact on the box office was Demi Moore’s much talked about body horror film, "The Substance", which earned the sixth spot at $3.1 million, and only projected across limited screens in its first weekend.

"Am I Racist?" where conservative columnist Matt Walsh goes undercover as a "DEI trainee" – earned the seventh spot with $2.9 million.

"Reagan," starring Dennis Quaid, "Jung Kook: I am Still" and "Alien Romulus" rounded out the top 10 films at the box office.