'Beetlejuice 2' statue stolen from set sparks police investigation

A statue that appeared in the 1988 film "Beetlejuice" has been stolen from the set of the sequel, according to police.

"We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back!" Vermont State Police shared on Facebook, along with photos of the statue. "Vermont state troopers are investigating the theft of this 150-pound set piece from the 'Beetlejuice 2' filming location in East Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration."

The lamppost was "bundled" and put into an "older model GMC pickup truck" in the early morning of July 14, Vermont State Police shared. Meanwhile, the statue was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on July 13 and 11 a.m. on July 17.

"Beetlejuice 2" is finally being made after years of speculation. Even Tim Burton was not sold on the idea of a second film coming to fruition. "I doubt it," he told USA Today in 2017 regarding a potential sequel.

The follow-up to the 1988 movie is filming in East Corinth, near the New Hampshire border.

The original Tim Burton horror comedy about a home haunted by ghosts played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, and also starring Winona Ryder, also was filmed in East Corinth. For the new movie, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice. The sequel also features "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and others.

Keaton opened up about filming the sequel during an interview with Empire.

"Beetlejuice is the most f---in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie," he said.

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. We’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

"F---in’ great," he continued. "It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

The movie is due to be released next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.