Entertainment

'Barbie' holds strong at the box office for second week

‘Oppenheimer’ also maintained its second place standing

Mattel's Ynon Kreiz: 'Barbie' is more than a movie, it's a cultural event

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz discusses the toymaker's sales after the 'Barbie' movie release on 'The Claman Countdown.'

It seems "Barbie" isn’t backing down at the box office anytime soon.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, held strong in the number one spot at the box office for the second week in a row, earning $93 million.

Any predictions that enthusiasm for the film would fade after opening weekend were dispelled with only a 43% drop off in ticket sales from its first week.

"Barbie" also had, according to Variety, the seventh-biggest second weekend in history, after other franchise giants, including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($149 million), "Avengers: Endgame" ($147 million) and "Infinity War" ($114 million), "Black Panther" ($111 million), "Jurassic World" ($106 million) and "The Avengers" ($103 million).

Margot Robbie in a scene from Barbie

"Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, had the seven-biggest second weekend in history. (Warner Bros. Pictures / Fox News)

"Oppenheimer" also continued to pull in audiences, earning $46.2 million over the weekend.

According to Variety, Universal claims "Oppenheimer" is the first R-rated film to gross more than $10 million for seven days in a row on Friday, a streak that continued on to 10 days through the weekend.

Overall, "Barbie" is on track to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide, with $774.5 million so far, only the second film this year to do so (the other is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which earned $1.34 billion).

Cillian Murphy in a scene from Oppenheimer

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer."  (Universal Pictures via AP / AP Newsroom)

The power of Barbenheimer was no match for Disney’s "The Haunted Mansion," which opened in third place with only $24.2 million

Angel Studios’ sleeper hit "Sound of Freedom" held onto fourth place, with $12.4 million, adding to an overall total of $149 million.

Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard in 'The Sound of Freedom'

Jim Caviezel stars in "Sound of Freedom," based on real life anti-child trafficking advocate Tim Ballard. (Angel Studios/ 'The Sound of Freedom' / Fox News)

Rounding out the top five was Tom Cruise’s "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," taking in $10.7 million. 