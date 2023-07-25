Keen-eyed historians notice apparent error in 'Oppenheimer' film

Some keen-eyed fans noticed an apparent error in the highly anticipated war film "Oppenheimer," the Christopher Nolan-directed and Cillian Murphy-led film which chronicles the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the rise of the atomic bomb.

Without spoilers, the possible error is evident during a scene where Oppenheimer, played by Murphy, walks into an auditorium in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where most of the film takes place, to address an enthusiastic crowd.

The rally attendees are standing, cheering, and waving American flags that have 50 stars. However, the scene takes place in 1945 — when the American flag had 48 stars as Alaska and Hawaii had not yet become states.

Alaska and Hawaii became states in Jan. 1959 and Aug. 1959, respectively. In 1960, the 50-star flag was officially adopted.

‘BARBIE’ WINS AT THE BOX OFFICE AHEAD OF 'OPPENHEIMER' IN HISTORIC 'BARBIEHEIMER' MOVIEGOING WEEKEND

Nolan’s historical film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The director draws a distinction between scenes in the movie that are historical facts and those based on Oppenheimer’s perspective. Scenes that are displayed in black-and-white are taken from public records and government documents, while those that are in color are shown from how the "father of the atom bomb" remembered the moment.

The possible error is featured in color, drawing from how Oppenheimer would have remembered it, so the director could have used the 50-star flag courtesy of his retelling.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ STAR CILLIAN MURPHY FELT ‘PRESSURE’ TAKING ON ROLE IN EPIC CHRISTOPHER NOLAN MOVIE

During a separate scene in the film, shown in black-and-white, the correct 48-star flag is depicted.

The R-rated "Oppenheimer" drew over an estimated $80 million domestically and another $94 million in foreign markets during its opening weekend, which was dominated by "Barbie."

Nolan’s historical drama has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% Audience Score.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alongside Murphy, who has partnered with Nolan in other projects spanning 20 years, the film features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downing Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett.