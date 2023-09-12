Mary Tyler Moore’s historic Connecticut estate on the market for $21.9M

A Connecticut estate belonging to late actress Mary Tyler Moore has been listed for $21.9 million.

Built in 1900, the five-bedroom, seven-and-two-half-bath Georgian Colonial sits on more than seven acres of land in Greenwich, according to listing agent Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s Realty.

The "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actress and her husband, Dr. Robert Levine, bought the home for $10 million in 2006, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While living there, the couple expanded and renovated the now 13,825-square-foot home, which includes a glass conservatory, an elevator, a gym with spa facilities, a swimming pool and outdoor fireplace.

"It was Mary’s serenity room, and where she spent a good part of her life when she was no longer able to get around as easily on her own," Levine said of the conservatory, according to the Journal. "That was her special place."

Moore died in 2017 at 80 years old from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia. She had a decadeslong battle with diabetes.

The home’s stone front opens up to a living room with Venetian plaster, fireplace and bay window with views of the countryside and a nearby lake. The first floor also has a billiard room/library with built-in bookcases, a beamed ceiling and a marble fireplace. A formal dining room also has a fireplace and a bay window.

The glass conservatory is filled with plants and the breakfast room with a fireplace has French doors that open onto a patio. The laundry room also has a dog shower and grooming station and formal powder room.

On the home’s second floor, the owner’s suite has a tray-ceiling bedroom with marble fireplace and two marble bathrooms and walk-in closets.

"It’s Mary’s house, if I’m going to step into my ‘what next?’, I decided I have to step away from the house," Levine said of the "massively difficult" decision to sell, according to The Journal.

"It was so private and protected and yet so close to Greenwich Avenue. We couldn’t run away completely from Manhattan. [Mary] needed her fix, to be able to window shop," he said of having a Manhattan apartment and farm in New York’s Hudson Valley before they bought the Connecticut home.

Levine added that renovating and expanding the home from 7,500 square feet to nearly 14,000 square feet was not built to be a "return on investment."

"It was built for Mary, to match her image of the perfect place," he said.