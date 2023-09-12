Expand / Collapse search
Mary Tyler Moore’s historic Connecticut estate on the market for $21.9M

The 'Dick Van Dyke Show' star died in 2017 at 80 years old from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia

A Connecticut estate belonging to late actress Mary Tyler Moore has been listed for $21.9 million. 

Built in 1900, the five-bedroom, seven-and-two-half-bath Georgian Colonial sits on more than seven acres of land in Greenwich, according to listing agent Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s Realty. 

The "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actress and her husband, Dr. Robert Levine, bought the home for $10 million in 2006, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

While living there, the couple expanded and renovated the now 13,825-square-foot home, which includes a glass conservatory, an elevator, a gym with spa facilities, a swimming pool and outdoor fireplace. 

A split of Mary Tyler Moore and her Connecticut home

Mary Tyler Moore's home is on the market for $21.9 million. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty/Getty / Getty Images)

"It was Mary’s serenity room, and where she spent a good part of her life when she was no longer able to get around as easily on her own," Levine said of the conservatory, according to the Journal. "That was her special place."

conservatory room

"It was Mary’s serenity room, and where she spent a good part of her life when she was no longer able to get around as easily on her own," Dr. Robert Levine said of the conservatory, according to the Wall Street Journal. "That was her special place." (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

swimming pool

The home is on more than seven acres of land. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Moore died in 2017 at 80 years old from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia. She had a decadeslong battle with diabetes. 

curved staircase

The couple renovated and expanded the home. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty)

wood paneled library

The house has a library/billiard room with built-in bookshelves. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

billiard table

Mary Tyler Moore died in 2017 at 80 years old from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home’s stone front opens up to a living room with Venetian plaster, fireplace and bay window with views of the countryside and a nearby lake. The first floor also has a billiard room/library with built-in bookcases, a beamed ceiling and a marble fireplace. A formal dining room also has a fireplace and a bay window. 

The glass conservatory is filled with plants and the breakfast room with a fireplace has French doors that open onto a patio. The laundry room also has a dog shower and grooming station and formal powder room. 

living room

The couple reportedly bought the home for $10 million in 2006. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

swimming pool with house in background

The grounds include a 65-foot swimming pool. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

formal dining room

The formal dining room also has a fireplace and a bay window. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

On the home’s second floor, the owner’s suite has a tray-ceiling bedroom with marble fireplace and two marble bathrooms and walk-in closets. 

the owner's suite

On the home’s second floor, the owner’s suite has a tray-ceilinged bedroom with marble fireplace, and two marble bathrooms and walk-in closets. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"It’s Mary’s house, if I’m going to step into my ‘what next?’, I decided I have to step away from the house," Levine said of the "massively difficult" decision to sell, according to The Journal. 

"It was so private and protected and yet so close to Greenwich Avenue. We couldn’t run away completely from Manhattan. [Mary] needed her fix, to be able to window shop," he said of having a Manhattan apartment and farm in New York’s Hudson Valley before they bought the Connecticut home. 

Levine added that renovating and expanding the home from 7,500 square feet to nearly 14,000 square feet was not built to be a "return on investment."

"It was built for Mary, to match her image of the perfect place," he said. 