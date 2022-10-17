Unopened first-generation iPhone sells for over $39K at auction

An unopened, first-generation iPhone sold for $39,339.60 at auction after receiving a total of 28 bids.

"This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition," LCG Auctions wrote in the lot description. "Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original - no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated."

Bidding for the iPhone started at $2,500. The device was expected to fetch at least $30,000.

The original iPhone was introduced by Steve Jobs at MacWorld San Francisco on Jan. 9, 2007. The device, which was sold at retail for $499-$599 on June 29 of that year, included 4 or 8 gigabytes of storage, a touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera and a web browser.

The factory-sealed box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen.

The iPhone has become Apple's most successful product of all time.

In September, the company unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup. Pricing for the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max start at $899, $999 and $1,099, respectively.

In July, Apple set a new revenue record, reporting total net sales of $83 billion in its third quarter of 2022. The iPhone accounted for $40.6 billion of total net sales. The company will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Oct. 27.