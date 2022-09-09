Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for $495K at auction

The 4-foot-tall iguanodon skeleton is fit 'for a living room'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A small dinosaur skeleton is hitting the auction block next month. 

The fossilized iguanodon skeleton is just over 4 feet tall and 9.8 feet long, Reuters reported. 

The skeleton, which is being auctioned off in Paris, is expected to sell for about $495,000, according to Reuters.

DINOSAUR SKELETON TO BE AUCTIONED IN NYC, FOSSIL IS 76 MILLION-YEARS-OLD

"It's a dinosaur for a living room," Alexandre Giquello, an auctioneer, told Reuters in reference to the skeleton’s size.

The dinosaur was believed to have lived more than 150 million years ago, Reuters reported.

WORLD’S LARGEST TRICERATOPS SKELETON SELLS FOR $7.7M AT AUCTION

It was discovered in Colorado in 2019 on private land and it was restored by Italian paleontologists, according to the outlet.

dinosaur skeleton on display in Paris

A small fossilized iguanodon skeleton is going up for auction on Oct. 20 in Paris. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters Photos)

The auction will be held on Oct. 20 at the Drouot auction house, according to the Giquello website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, the Drouot auction house facilitated the auction of the world’s largest triceratops skeleton, known as "Big John," FOX Business reported at the time. 

dinosaur skeleton

The skeleton is just over 4 feet tall and 9.8 feet long, the perfect size "for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello told Reuters.  (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters Photos)

The 23-foot long and 8-foot high skeleton sold for $7.7 million in October 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS