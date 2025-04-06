Universal aims to cut into Disney’s theme park lead with massive new Orlando attraction

Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando, Florida in 46 days.

The park is currently testing out operations for team members, their families and the media. On Saturday, FOX Business got a sneak peek at the massive attraction that features portals into "five immersive worlds" that offer shopping, dining, new rides and experiences.

Park guests' first portal entry takes them into Celestial Park, also called "the heart of Universal Epic Universe" in a media release. It features gardens with lush foliage, pathways and walkways to bring back the "park" element of a theme park.

Imagine Celestial Park as the hub of a wheel, with the portals to each land as spokes. But it offers its own attractions, too, with the park's most intense roller coaster, Stardust Racers and Constellation Carousel.

From right to left, guests get their choice of How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe and Super Nintendo World.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel is hard to miss while walking around Celestial Park, as the 500-room hotel is inside the park with its own dedicated entrance to the park.

Universal Destinations and Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, is fourth in the top 10 theme park operators worldwide, according to the 2023 TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index, which provides some of the most recent data. Disney Experiences is number one, and the two mega-entertainment operators have parks in proximity in central Florida.

The two companies are prepared for a scorching-hot summer of competition, with Disney offering deals on tickets, stays and opening new shows featuring "The Little Mermaid" and "Disney Villains."

"For the first time since 2019, Disney World will have all 6 of our parks—all 4 theme parks and 2 water parks—open at the same time," Disney Parks Blog said on Tuesday. "From May 21 through September 7, Disney World guests can enjoy the tropical shipwreck oasis of Typhoon Lagoon and the frosty fun of Blizzard Beach water park."

The 700-acre Universal Orlando Resort currently operates Universal Studios Florida, Universal Island of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay prior to the opening of Universal Epic Universe to the public.