Astronomer's Kristin Cabot resigns following viral Coldplay concert cuddling scandal

Kristin Cabot has resigned from her role as chief people officer at Astronomer, a week after a video of her cuddling up with CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert went viral on social media.

"I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital in an email. "She has resigned."

Cabot has also been removed from the "Meet the Team" page on the Astronomer website.

The HR executive's resignation follows just days after Byron stepped down from his CEO role at the AI data operations startup. In a statement to Fox News on Saturday, Astronomer said Byron tendered his resignation, and the board of directors accepted.

Last week, footage of Cabot and Byron at a Coldplay show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, took the internet by storm. The viral video showed the duo wrapped in each other's arms before swiftly attempting to hide from the concert's "Kiss Cam."

Once they realized they were on the concert's jumbotron, Cabot quickly turned around and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view. Their surprising reaction prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to comment.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin said in the video.

After their reaction went viral, Cabot and Byron, who are both married, were placed on leave to allow for an investigation.

Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is serving as interim CEO of Astronomer as the board searches for its next chief executive, the company previously said in a statement.