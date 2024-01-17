Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's New Orleans home sells for $2.8M amid divorce battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's former New Orleans mansion sold for $2.8 million.

The 7,703-square-foot French Quarter home went to auction in December, bringing in 12 bidders before landing at a price just shy of $3 million.

The starting bid was $1 million.

"The property sold at auction for a total price of $2,800,000. It was recently listed at $3.25 million when Interluxe became involved, which represents a list/sell ratio of 86%," Scott Kirk, president and CEO of Interluxe Auctions, told FOX Business.

"As of closing, the sale broke a record for the highest sale for a single-family home in the French Quarter in over one year," Kirk's statement added.

The home was built in the 1830s and was formerly the home of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The home has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. It also includes a grand winding staircase, hardwood floors and marble mantles.

Amenities include a chef's kitchen, an elevator, a home gym, a workshop and an outdoor pool and fountain. A three-story guest house and a gated driveway adorned with gas lamps is also located on the property.

Pitt and Jolie first bought the home in 2006 before selling it in 2016, once Jolie filed for divorce, according to Mansion Global.

Pitt and Jolie owned the home for over 10 years, and it served as their home in the area while they worked with the Make It Right Foundation, the charity Pitt founded in 2007 to assist in rebuilding homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Jolie and Pitt shocked fans when they announced their divorce, just two years after they tied the knot.

While most details about the breakdown of their marriage have been kept private by Pitt and Jolie, certain accusations have been made public because of the lengthy court battle between the couple.

The two first became romantically involved in 2004, and they married in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Pitt and Jolie's former home was originally listed for $5.35 million when it went on the market most recently, and it was named this year as the winner of the national HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in the Downtown Dwellings category.

Located on Governor Nicholls Street, the mansion was built in the early 1830s. According to Brigitte Fredy, the certified residential specialist who worked with the auction platform, it's been restored to provide "a mix of historical charm, modern functionality and unparalleled privacy."

"As a real estate agent in New Orleans for over 30 years, I understand the distinctive charm and history of this city," Fredy said. "Partnering with Interluxe Auctions provides an exciting avenue to connect discerning buyers to this unique property."

Fox Business' Emily Trainham contributed to this report