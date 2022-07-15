Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

Texas oil producers have a message for Biden: Use American energy, don't beg from Saudis

President meets with Saudi Arabia to discuss 'energy security,' oil production

Latshaw Drilling President Trent Latshaw and Tall City Exploration President and CEO Mike Oestmann criticize President Biden for looking to foreign oil instead of American producers to address the economic and energy crisis. video

Texas oil producers have a message for President Biden: Save time, tax payer dollars and talk to us

Latshaw Drilling President Trent Latshaw and Tall City Exploration President and CEO Mike Oestmann criticize President Biden for looking to foreign oil instead of American producers to address the economic and energy crisis.

As President Biden meets with Saudi leaders abroad, American oil producers are fighting back against the administration's war on fossil fuels and advocating for American energy

Latshaw Drilling President Trent Latshaw and Tall City Exploration President and CEO Mike Oestmann shared their experience in Texas Friday as the oil industry faces production hurdles from Washington, D.C. 

"In spite of those attempts to limit supply, we're doing everything we can to increase our production," Oestmann told FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti in Midland. "We're spending all the money that we make. We're putting it right back in the ground with the addition of the bank borrowing that we're doing."

Since shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, the Biden administration has faced pushback from the industry for making the nation more dependent on foreign oil supplies and forcing a "transition" to green energy. 

President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

In an attempt to shift U.S. energy production green, the White House has justified limitations on oil production, drilling and fracking despite the negative impact on gas prices as well as the overall economy. 

The war in Ukraine and tensions with oil-producing nations have also presented threats to the stability and affordability of oil and gas. 

During his trip to the Middle East, Biden plans to discuss "energy security" and increased oil production with Saudi leadership. Opponents have criticized the president for looking to foreign oil instead of promoting American energy independence. 

"I think the president could have saved a lot of time and taxpayer dollars and come out here to Midland, Texas, to talk to us instead of going to Saudi Arabia," Latshaw said.

Alaska gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia and the impact of the administration's policies on drilling projects. video

Alaska gov. on federal drilling: All we're asking for is the go-ahead

Alaska gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia and the impact of the administration's policies on drilling projects.

Despite a slight drop in the national gas price average, overall inflation has increased since May with the June Consumer Price Index reporting 9.1% inflation

There is little indication the president will consider opening up domestic energy production in the future, however, as oil producers continue to push back against constraints to meeting production demands. 

"So, Mr. President, if you want to talk about increasing oil production, come out here and talk to us because we're just the industry that can help you out," Latshaw stated.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 