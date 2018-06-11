Lauren Simonetti joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in September 2007 as a field producer and became a reporter for the network in September 2011. She is also the co-host of FBN:AM that airs at 5AM/ET.

During her tenure with FBN, Simonetti has covered major economic news events such as the 2008 financial crisis, the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, the impact of the Gulf oil spill, the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, as well as the IPOs of major companies including Facebook and Twitter. She has spent time interviewing traders and executives at the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, NYMEX and CME.

Before joining the network, Simonetti served as a business news writer and producer for CNN. Her final two years at the network were at the NYSE, where she was the sole business producer.

Prior to that, Simonetti was an associate producer at CNN, writing for programs on CNN, Headline News and CNN International.

She also held the position of production assistant for "Lou Dobbs Tonight."

Simonetti holds a Master's degree from Columbia University and graduated with highest honors from George Washington University.