Tesla testing solar roof as Musk promises production ramp

Electric automaker Tesla plans to test a version of its solar products in California.

According to a report from Electrek, the carmaker will include a new solar roof installation on a structure at its Fremont factory, to test both the product and the installation process.

Tesla received a building permit last month.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016 for $2.6 billion. Musk announced in May of the following year that Tesla would begin taking orders for Solar Roof tiles, which are intended to replace traditional panels. Volume production and installation were expected to begin in 2018.

However, volume production was delayed until 2019. According to Reuters, as of February, only slightly more than 21 solar roof installations had been completed. Tesla disputed those numbers.

During a second-quarter update, Tesla shared that under-utilization of the solar shingles weighed on margins: “Higher costs from temporary manufacturing under-utilization of our Solar Roof ramp have further contributed to a decrease in margins.”

Musk said he hopes to increase production of the solar roof product to about 1,000 per week by the end of the year.