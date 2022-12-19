Oil prices rise after China begins reopening economy

As China's economy begins to reopen amidst fewer COVID-19 restrictions, oil increased by over $1 a barrel on Monday morning despite fears of a global recession.

On Monday, Brent Crude Oil rose by $1.12 or 1.4% a barrel, and U.S. West Texas oil gained $1.42, rising by 1.9% to $75.71 a barrel, according to Reuters. Over the last few months, China has put mobility restrictions in place for large portions of its population after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The People's Republic of China, the globe's top importer of crude oil, began easing COVID-19 restrictions and plans to support aspects of the economy hit the hardest by pandemic-era regulation.

Earlier this year, oil prices soared to a record high of $147 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and trade restrictions. Concerns over a global recession have caused the price to fall in recent months.

"There is no doubt that demand is being adversely influenced," said Naeem Aslam, an analyst for Avatrade, to Reuters. "However, not everything is so negative as China has vowed to fight all pessimism about its economy, and it will do what it takes to boost economic growth."

Meanwhile, the European Central Banks, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve, raised interest rates late last week with further promises of further increases down the line in the new year.