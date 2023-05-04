Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Oil industry giant torches Biden's war on energy: 'Dumbest thing this administration has done'

Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm criticizes Biden admin’s petroleum reserve, permit and leasing inaction

close
Continental Resources Executive Chairman and founder Harold Hamm discusses his new book, 'Game Changer,' and the energy policy of the Biden administration. video

US energy 'renaissance' represents 'nothing short of a miracle': Harold Hamm

Continental Resources Executive Chairman and founder Harold Hamm discusses his new book, 'Game Changer,' and the energy policy of the Biden administration.

As the price of oil edges higher and Joe Biden continues his war on the fossil fuel industry, one of America’s top producers is sounding off on the "dumbest thing" the administration has ever done.

"Taking all the public leasing and permitting off the table was the dumbest thing that this administration has done as far as energy goes. They knew better," Continental Resources Executive Chairman and founder Harold Hamm said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "They basically were... trying to put us out of business."

Hamm, who’s worked in the oil industry for more than 55 years, noted how he and his competitors have accomplished "miraculous" feats in securing U.S. energy independence – but current Biden policies prevent them from running at full capacity today.

"It’s been harmful, that’s for sure," Hamm added. "There’s been some crazy things that’s gone on… energy security, it means peace in the world for all Americans. And energy independence is something that we strove for."

EXXONMOBIL UNLEASHING ‘MUCH NEEDED' AFFORDABLE ENERGY WITH INDUSTRY'S BIGGEST REFINERY EXPANSION IN 10 YEARS

Two of the primary energy issues the business leader spotlighted include the delay of federal drilling permits and leases, as well as the Biden administration’s record-breaking depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

President Biden U.S. oil policy

The Biden administration’s inaction on oil drilling leases and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the "dumbest thing" he’s done, Continental Resources Executive Chairman and founder Harold Hamm said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, May 4, (Fox News)

Since taking office, Biden has authorized the release of about 260 million barrels of oil from the SPR. That includes a 180 million barrel release spread over six months in 2022 which was the largest-ever drawdown of the SPR. Biden's drawdowns have left the SPR with about 371.5 million barrels as of early January 2023, which is the lowest level of SPR reserves since December 1983 according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). 

Other oil industry experts have warned that the president recently missed a "golden window" to replenish the reserve when the price of gas sat at monthly lows.

"The SPR is meant to be a reserve for war purposes, perhaps if we ever got into a situation like that. It's a very important thing, and now it's strained," Hamm said. "I don't foresee anybody refilling that anytime soon. It was used to drive down the prices at the pump for political reasons, primarily."

close
Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne, Geltrude & Company founder Dan Geltrude, and The Price Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn react to OPEC announcing oil output cuts on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

OPEC's oil cut surprise a 'slap in the face' to Biden: Phil Flynn

Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne, Geltrude & Company founder Dan Geltrude, and The Price Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn react to OPEC announcing oil output cuts on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Though he assured Americans that an "abundance of oil and gas" still remains untapped, Hamm admitted the industry has seen a production "contraction" thanks to a green energy agenda.

"The oil and gas industry is very vital to the nation, to the economy. There's millions of people that work in our industry, highly-paid individuals that do the job that brought about this energy renaissance we have today," the Continental Resources founder said. "So it's a very vital industry and it needs to be looked at it like that."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart explains how the Biden administration has 'slowed down' the flow of U.S. oil and threatened energy security. video

Biden missed 'golden window' to replenish US Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Dan Eberhart

Canary CEO Dan Eberhart explains how the Biden administration has 'slowed down' the flow of U.S. oil and threatened energy security.

Nearly one month ago, the Biden administration announced it is indefinitely blocking 16 million acres of federal land and water in Alaska from future fossil fuel drilling.

"With these actions, President Biden continues to deliver on the most aggressive climate agenda in American history," the Department of Interior said in a statement. "He has made the United States a magnet for clean energy manufacturing and jobs. He secured record investments in climate resilience and environmental justice."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Eric Revell and Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.