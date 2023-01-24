Oil expert rips Biden's weaponization of Strategic Petroleum Reserve as 'blasphemy': 'Disaster for America'

Canary CEO Dan Eberhart condemned Biden for selling American oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, telling "Varney & Co." the "untold story" is the government will be in the marketplace competing with consumers, putting a floor under gas prices, all so Democrats can have a political advantage.

DAN EBERHART: If I had hair I would pull it out over this. A lot of the oil we sold last year China bought on the open market. We are selling American treasure, and China is buying it, beefing up its strategic petroleum reserve. It is a complete split-screen disaster for America. The untold story is in 2023 we are going to spend this year adding to the reserves.

BIDEN WOULD VETO HOUSE GOP RESTRICTING PRESIDENT'S ABILITY TO DRAW FROM STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

So the government will be in the marketplace competing with you as a consumer buying gas, putting a floor under the price of gasoline. All this so the Democrats can have the advantage in the election with lower oil prices in November 2024. I think the weaponization of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is blasphemy and voters should not reward this kind of behavior.