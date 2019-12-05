New Energy Sec. Brouillette: For civilian nuclear power, countries should buy from the United States

Acting Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette expressed his concerns about the expansion of nuclear power in the world, especially in the Middle East, telling FOX Business if a country pursues nuclear power it has to "promise to never use this to develop a weapon."

Brouillette, who replaced Rick Perry in the cabinet this week after a 70-15 confirmation vote in the U.S. Senate Monday night -- but remains acting secretary until he is formally sworn into office -- told Lou Dobbs on his eponymous prime-time program Tuesday that nuclear power "is a very complex issue." Still, said Brouillette, "I will point out though that the president has been very firm. We would prefer if a country is going to pursue civilian nuclear power that they buy it from the United States (because) it comes with certain restrictions: You have to join the treaty and be part of club . . . and promise to never to use this to develop a weapon."

Brouillette, 57, who was deputy secretary under Perry, also noted that "by taking care of our energy security, we are taking care of our national security."

Before joining the Trump administration, Brouillette was a lobbyist at Ford Motor Co. but joined the DOE with a background in energy administration. He was a member of Louisiana’s Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016 and before that served as an assistant secretary of energy for congressional and intergovernmental affairs under former President George W. Bush.

