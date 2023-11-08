Expand / Collapse search
House Republicans demand answers from Biden admin. on 'major' new gas furnace rule

Republicans on the House Small Business Committee say the proposed rule could cost small businesses up to $13.8 million

Rep. Roger Williams blasts Biden Energy Dept.'s 'burdensome' business regulations: An 'attack on main street'

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, on American weakness toward adversaries in the Middle East, the looming potential for a government shutdown and the effects of Biden's Energy Department's 'burdensome regulations.'

FIRST ON FOX: Republican members on the House Small Business Committee are criticizing the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a proposed rule for residential furnaces and boilers that could hit small businesses' bottom line to the tune of $13.8 million per company.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas., Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo. and Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., wrote the letter to Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric on Thursday, stating that the proposed rule would impact small businesses in a major way.

The proposed rule would require all residential "vented gas furnaces, boilers, wall furnaces, and floor furnaces" to have a way of monitoring the concentration of carbon monoxide produced during the combustion process. Additionally, it would require that boilers and furnaces to shut down or cause modulation when carbon monoxide reaches specified levels.

According to the letter, the new rule could cost every small business producing such furnaces and boilers up to $13.8 million.

HOUSE GOP DEMANDS BIDEN ADMIN REVEAL IMPACTS OF WAR ON APPLIANCES: 'BURDENSOME REGULATIONS'

Rep. Roger Williams speaking in committee

Representative Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing investigating the collapse of FTX in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. House lawmakers were supposed to get their chance t (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

 "These new standards would require the small businesses that manufacture residential furnaces and boilers to abandon or redesign many of their product lines—an endeavor which could cost each small business up to $13.8 million. It appears that the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process," the letter states.

"It is important for agencies to examine small business interests—which make up 99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States—when passing any new rule. America’s small businesses deserve to have their voices heard and considered," the letter adds.

Mobile Users: Click here to read the letter

The Congressmen requested that their questions are answered by Nov. 24.

"What is the estimated conversion cost to revenue rate for each of the five small businesses that the CPSC identified as being impacted by the updated standards?" one question reads.

BIDEN ADMIN ISSUES ECO REGULATIONS IMPACTING AIR CONDITIONERS, REFRIGERATORS

Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric stands for a picture

Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

"What additional costs would a small business, such as a furnace repair service, incur for staff training or new tools related to new equipment that complies with the updated standards?" reads another question.

It's not the first time the House Small Business Committee has questioned regulations proposed by the Biden administration.

Earlier in November, Williams and five other committee Republicans sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, asking for information about the potential impacts of proposed regulations tightening energy efficiency standards of refrigeration equipment.

"The Biden Administration continues to push a radical climate agenda that makes it more challenging to own a small business," Williams told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The President’s energy efficiency regulations are forcing Main Street to change their operations to foot the bill for the Green New Deal."

Jennifer M. Granholm speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Jennifer M. Granholm speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW / Getty Images)

"This Committee will continue its fight against burdensome regulations and strive to make life easier and more affordable for our job creators," he added.

FOX Business' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.