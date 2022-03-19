Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

Diesel gas has reached almost $7 per gallon in Los Angeles

Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary discusses restaurants and food companies feeling the pressure of sky-high inflation.  video

How inflation is taking a bite out of food budgets

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles.

According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide average for regular gas is now $4.32 per gallon while California's regular gas is $5.80 per gallon. 

California's gas prices tend to be greater than those of the rest of the country due to a combination of factors including, state and local taxes and greenhouse gas emission laws.

California's lawmakers proposed a $400 tax rebate per taxpayer to help offset high gas prices, but that has yet to be approved.