EV drivers struggle to find charging stations

New York City needs an additional 40K charging plugs to reach its 2030 goal

FOX Business correspondent Jeff Flock reports on New York City’s electric vehicle charger shortage amid the state’s decision to ban gas-powered cars by the year 2035. video

NYC needs 50K EV chargers to successfully phase out gas-powered cars

FOX Business correspondent Jeff Flock reports on New York City’s electric vehicle charger shortage amid the state’s decision to ban gas-powered cars by the year 2035.

New York is dealing with a "complicated" shortage of electric vehicle charging stations ahead of its plan to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reported from New York City, Thursday, explaining that by 2030, the city says they will need an additional 40,000 plugs to fulfill the demand. According to the city of New York's last credible report in 2020, they currently have 1,500 public charging plugs.

EV charging station

NYC will need an additional 40,000 EV charging stations to fill demand.  ((Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEW press via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

DC fast chargers, which typically fully refuels an electric vehicle at a rate of 20 to 30 minutes, are additionally suffering from a shortage in New York City. They currently have 117 chargers and need more than 5,500 more to achieve their 2030 goal.

Flock told Varney & Co., Thursday, that New York City's last credible report was in 2020, and that the city has "probably" implemented more chargers since its release. 

Despite this, Flock said the city is still "well short" of its 2030 goal.

According to the city, about 50% of New York residents park their cars in the streets, creating a unique issue for their electric vehicle push. 

Flock noted that, while it's most sensible to put chargers "where the people are," some popular charging stations -- including the one he reported from in Thursday's 'Varney & Co.' segment -- have not received great reviews on PlugNYC, the city's online network of publicly accessible EV chargers.

plugnyc reviews graphic

Pictured above are PlugNYC reviews from New York City's 4 west 93rd St, charging station. PlugNYC is the city's public network of electric vehicle charging stations.  (Fox News / Fox News)

Flock reported from a charging station on 4 West 93rd street that received a slew of complaints from consumers. These reviews have shone a light on some of the unique issues that can come with mandating electric vehicles.

"One person says this is slow and expensive, often blocked by ice. Another one says blocked by a car. Another says ice from this morning until now. And another says a Tesla is parked there, but it's not charging," Flock said to host Stuart Varney. 

The nationwide push for electric vehicles has brought a "complicated" issue to the city of New York that has the potential to burden residents for years. 

