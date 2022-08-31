California heat wave to stress power grid, cause potential blackouts, officials say

California's grid operator warned that excessive heat starting on Wednesday would stress the energy grid and potentially lead to blackouts.

It said that consumer conservation would likely be necessary over the weekend to avert power outages.

"Starting tomorrow through Tuesday, California and the West are expecting extreme heat that is likely to strain the grid with increased energy demands, especially over the holiday weekend," it said in an advisory, noting that temperatures would intensify over the weekend and into early next week.

It said that, in many areas of the West, temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits and break records.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"In what’s likely to be the most extensive heat wave in the West so far this year, temperatures in Northern California are expected to be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal through Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Southern California, temperatures are expected to be 10-18 degrees warmer than normal," it said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said it is taking measures to bring all available energy resources online and that Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) have been issued from Wednesday through Sept. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. PT each day, due to high loads and temperatures across the state.