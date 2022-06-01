Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Climate expert on 'problems' with Biden administration's renewable energy push

Biden admin to move forward with offshore wind power leases in Northern California

close
FOX Business’ Kelly O’Grady speaks to Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten on wind power’s land space and efficiency issues. video

Biden admin proposes offshore wind energy leases while ignoring its ‘problems’: Expert

FOX Business’ Kelly O’Grady speaks to Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten on wind power’s land space and efficiency issues.

The Biden administration is continuing its renewable energy push while Americans face record-high prices at the gas pump.

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans to move forward with two of California’s first-ever offshore wind power grids, located near coastal cities Humboldt and Morro Bay.

But, one environmental and energy expert sent a warning that turbines might not be as efficient as the administration thinks.

"For a solar farm or wind farms, you need to spread that thing out over so many hundreds of square kilometers, and that's your problem," Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten told FOX Business’ Kelly O’Grady.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING OFFSHORE WIND LEASE SALE OFF NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY COASTS

Another issue the expert raised surrounds wind turbine efficiency. According to the Energy Information Administration, turbines ran at 44% capacity in March 2021 but barely reached 23% capacity in July.

Photo illustration of solar and wind power behind President Biden

Reacting to President Biden's latest renewable energy push, climate and energy expert and Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten warned about wind power's spatial and efficiency "problems," on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Fox News)

"You have to also then have extra transmission lines and all those kinds of things that go into it," Kooten explained. "And those create problems for the grid and for delivering power."

Biden’s wind power plan has the potential to unlock 4.5 gigawatts of energy – enough to power more than 1.5 million homes.

But, each turbine only produces 2 to 3 megawatts with a minimum two acres of space. In comparison, a compact plant produces thousands of megawatts per hour.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer weighs in on Biden's energy policies on 'Kudlow.' video

Officials called out for not seeing 'great damage' they are doing to the economy

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer weighs in on Biden's energy policies on 'Kudlow.'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had noted the U.S. needs to decrease its reliance on foreign oil by switching over to renewable energy, not increasing domestic production.

"We need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, on oil in general, and we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others," Psaki said during an interview with ABC This Week Sunday in February. "We've seen over the last week or so... a number of European countries are recognizing they need to reduce their own reliance on Russian oil."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.