Gas prices soar past $8 per gallon at California gas station

A gas station in Los Angeles, California is charging over $8 for a gallon of gas as gas prices continue to climb nationwide .

A Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles on the corner of Alameda Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue is charging customers over $8 for regular gasoline causing some locals to complain about price gouging, KTTV Los Angeles reported on Tuesday.

In a statement to KTTV, Chevron pointed out that the majority of its California branded stations are independently owned and that "unique" factors are contributing to gas prices in the Golden State.

"In addition to the price of oil, other factors include the competitive conditions in the marketplace, the higher cost to produce gasoline to the specifications required by the California Air Resources Board, costs associated with fuel distribution, local, state and federal taxes, California carbon-compliance costs, recent inflationary pressures, and fixed costs of doing business that are often higher in California relative to other states (e.g., the cost of commercial real estate)," Chevron said in a statement.

KTTV also reported that the California Attorney General’s office says price gouging laws are not triggered unless a federal, state, or local emergency is declared which has not been done in Sacramento.

The Chevron station did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Gas prices in the United States continued to soar over the Memorial Day holiday as the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record on Sunday at $4.61.

Drivers were paying $3.04 for a gallon of gas on average a year ago at this time.

The Biden administration has faced mounting criticism over the rise in gas prices since the president took office and has maintained that Russia’s war in Ukraine is a leading contributor to the crisis despite gas prices rising before the country’s invasion earlier this year.

"Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said during a press conference last week .

"And what I’ve been able to do to keep it from getting even worse — and it’s bad," Biden added. "The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up. It’s affecting a lot of families."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.