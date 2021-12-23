Kelly O’Grady currently serves as an FBN correspondent based in Los Angeles, California. She joined the network in September 2021.

O’Grady joins the network from dot.LA, where she served as chief on-air correspondent as well as head of video. In this capacity she reported on the technology sector, media industry and corporate earnings for national business outlets. Prior to her role at dot.LA, O’Grady worked in Boston, MA as an on-air host and reporter for New England Sport Network’s (NESN) Dirty Water TV, covering New England’s sporting, entertainment and charity events.

Previously, O’Grady held the position of management consultant associate at McKinsey & Company as well as senior analyst in corporate strategy in business development for The Walt Disney Company.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, O’Grady began her broadcasting career as President of Harvard Women in Business and Harvard Television and as an on-air host for the school’s television program.