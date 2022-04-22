Biden stopped domestic oil production 'with the stroke of a pen': Rep. Brett Guthrie

Rep. Brett Guthrie. R-Ky., called on the Biden administration to pursue domestic energy production to relieve Americans and global allies Friday during an interview on "Mornings with Maria."

OIL HEADS FOR WEEKLY DECLINE OF AROUND 4%

REP. BRETT GUTHRIE: When you make yourself dependent on dictators, you make yourself vulnerable to dictators. There are lessons to be learned here for us, Germany particularly, but Europe has followed their version of the Green New Deal. They passed a restrictive energy laws without any plan to provide for their energy consumption in the needs of their country. And so they made themselves vulnerable to this and what we need to do, remember, under President Trump, we were a net exporter of energy. We need to pursue domestic production here, one to relieve our own consumers, but also to help our allies. Another issue I think that needs to happen, the Democrats had a hearing with all the oil executives, if you remember to distract from the policies that they put forward to create high gas prices here.

And the Republicans had a General H.R. McMaster testify, and he testified that OPEC is not increasing its production, which would help in the short term, it would take a while for. Remember, President Biden, with the stroke of a pen, really stopped a lot of American production. But it takes a while to start that back up again, but OPEC could. And he said OPEC is refusing to increase its production because of the Biden administration's ill-advised attempt to do a deal with Iran. So what we need to do is increase our production, but stop the Iran deal and move forward with bringing OPEC down, so we can have some immediate relief for Europe. Europe has put itself in this situation, and it's a lesson for us to learn because we have people in Congress that want to do a Green New Deal here in America.

