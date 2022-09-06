Biden made America 'energy vulnerable' by shunning Saudi Arabia then begging for oil: Former Trump official

Former Trump deputy national security advisor Victoria Coates addressed the energy crisis facing Western nations, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, Biden made the U.S. "energy vulnerable" by posturing as a consuming nation while the Saudis consider us an oil-producing country that is not utilizing its resources.

VICTORIA COATES: I think the main problem the Saudis have with the Biden administration’s policies is that they are posturing themselves as a consuming nation. We’re basically making ourselves energy vulnerable for begging for supply around the world. The Saudis consider us a producing nation. So if we're going to ask for more product they expect us to be producing everything we can here at home to take our share of that burden. They don’t see us doing that. So they don’t think we’re serious.

AS BIDEN ASKS SAUDIS FOR OIL HELP, US ENERGY REPS SAY THEY'RE TIRED OF VILIFICATION

It's really preposterous. You add to that the fact that we’re depending on the Russians to be our intermediaries in the negotiations with Iranians in Vienna. We’re not doing a good job cutting them off at all. In terms of the Gulf, I think they would much rather partner with the United States and have some sort of strategic energy coordination with us, but obviously, this administration called them pariahs, has shunned them, and the only time we are in communication is when we want something from them. So it’s a real disaster for that relationship and the Saudis who we depended on during the Trump administration to help us with things like Iran sanctions, now, you know the president can’t get them on the phone.

