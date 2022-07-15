Rep. Stewart rips Biden's Saudi trip: 'Absurd' position to find US in

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, criticized President Biden Friday for putting the U.S. in an "absurd" position as he travels to Saudi Arabia in hopes of increasing oil production, arguing the country is now dependent on foreign energy producers on "Mornings with Maria."

REP. CHRIS STEWART: I don't think it's going to be what the president hopes for. I was in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago. I had the chance to meet with the crown prince, with the defense and foreign ministers, with the minister of energy. Here's the deal. This president has demonized the Saudis. He's demonized the crown prince personally. And now he goes hat in hand. And I don't think they're going to give him what they want.

BIDEN TO MEET WITH PALESTINIAN LEADER BEFORE HEADING TO SAUDI ARABIA FRIDAY ON MIDDLE EAST TRIP

…What a ridiculous situation to find ourselves in. For heaven's sakes, a seventh grader could tell you that if you shut down U.S. production like the president did from the very first day he was in office, that we would find ourselves in this situation where we're now dependent on Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, other foreign producers, as these other individuals said, the oil companies executive said just a moment ago, we could do this ourselves. We should be doing this ourselves. We were a net exporter of energy just 18 months ago. This is absurd to find ourselves in this position.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: