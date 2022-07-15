Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Rep. Stewart rips Biden's Saudi trip: 'Absurd' position to find US in

Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia fuels criticism as gas prices remain high

GOP lawmaker on Biden's Saudi trip: 'Absurd' position to find US in

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, argues the U.S. was a net exporter of energy just 18 months ago.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, criticized President Biden Friday for putting the U.S. in an "absurd" position as he travels to Saudi Arabia in hopes of increasing oil production, arguing the country is now dependent on foreign energy producers on "Mornings with Maria." 

REP. CHRIS STEWART: I don't think it's going to be what the president hopes for. I was in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago. I had the chance to meet with the crown prince, with the defense and foreign ministers, with the minister of energy. Here's the deal. This president has demonized the Saudis. He's demonized the crown prince personally. And now he goes hat in hand. And I don't think they're going to give him what they want. 

Chris Stewart on Biden's Saudi trip

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, criticizes President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia during an interview on "Mornings with Maria." (Fox News)

BIDEN TO MEET WITH PALESTINIAN LEADER BEFORE HEADING TO SAUDI ARABIA FRIDAY ON MIDDLE EAST TRIP

…What a ridiculous situation to find ourselves in. For heaven's sakes, a seventh grader could tell you that if you shut down U.S. production like the president did from the very first day he was in office, that we would find ourselves in this situation where we're now dependent on Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, other foreign producers, as these other individuals said, the oil companies executive said just a moment ago, we could do this ourselves. We should be doing this ourselves. We were a net exporter of energy just 18 months ago. This is absurd to find ourselves in this position.

Democrats 'don't understand' how painful inflation is: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, discusses Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia as oil prices rise, the Iran Nuclear Deal and Sen. Joe Manchin's response to the Democrats' spending bill.