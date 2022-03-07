Biden declared 'all-out war’ on oil: Sen. Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., joined FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Monday and argued that President Joe Biden is the greatest roadblock to solving America's energy crisis.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: All of America thinks that we should ban Russian oil except for one person. And that's Joe Biden. But American energy independence is a message we've been preaching for a year. I grew up in the oil patch. I know exactly how important affordable energy is to make this economy run. But Joe Biden has declared an all-out war on oil. It's not just pipelines, it's also the Federal Reserve. It's the EPA. It's… the Interior Department. They've all declared war on drilling oil. But look, there is a good appetite up here. Joe Manchin is stepping up once again to talk about a profile in courage. Joe Manchin is stepping up to help lead the Democrats. But the president is going to have to admit his mistake for once and let us turn this policy around.

