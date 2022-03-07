Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Published
Last Update

Oil surges above $120, stocks tumble as Russia, Ukraine roils markets: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

7Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Coverage for this event has ended.

Oil hovering around $127 a barrel

Oil surged Sunday evening to around $127 a barrel as the U.S. and European allies considered a ban on Russian imports.

Click here to read more on Fox Business.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Dow futures down over 300 points as of 7:20 pm ET

Dow futures down over 300 points as of 7:20 pm ET

U.S. Stock Futures

Stock futures fall but hold declines...

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

Gold climbs...

Gold climbs...

Gold Prices

Safe-haven seekers snap up the yellow metal Sunday evening.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

LIVE UPDATES - Ukraine, Russia latest...

Follow Here: Ongoing developments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Stock futures tumble Sunday evening

Stock futures tumble Sunday evening

U.S. Stock Futures

Stocks took another leg down Sunday evening, indicating another volatile week of trading for U.S. investors...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Live Coverage begins here