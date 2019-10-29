Authorities worry winds could spark new fires

Forecasters say all the elements are in place for a powerful new round of Southern California's notorious Santa Ana winds, the withering gusts with a long history of turning sparks into infernos.

Continue Reading Below

'FURIOUS': 1.5 MILLION CALIFORNIANS WILL HAVE POWER TURNED OFF TUESDAY

The National Weather Service says the winds are expected to develop late Tuesday, sweeping from the interior out to sea.

UNDERGROUND POWER LINES TOUTED AS SOLUTION TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES, BUT THERE'S A CATCH

Meteorologists predict "a remarkable and dangerous event" with 60-70 mph (96-112 kph) gusts in the mountains and some valleys.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities are worried the winds could hurl embers from the smoldering Getty Fire on the west side of Los Angeles and start new fires.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

About 9,000 homes remain evacuated. City Councilman Mike Bonin says that's because experts have analyzed the paths burned by two Santa Ana-spawned disasters — the 1961 Bel Air Fire and the 1978 Mandeville Canyon Fire.