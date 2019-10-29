Expand / Collapse search
Authorities worry winds could spark new fires

Associated Press
Forecasters say all the elements are in place for a powerful new round of Southern California's notorious Santa Ana winds, the withering gusts with a long history of turning sparks into infernos.

The National Weather Service says the winds are expected to develop late Tuesday, sweeping from the interior out to sea.

Meteorologists predict "a remarkable and dangerous event" with 60-70 mph (96-112 kph) gusts in the mountains and some valleys.

Authorities are worried the winds could hurl embers from the smoldering Getty Fire on the west side of Los Angeles and start new fires.

About 9,000 homes remain evacuated. City Councilman Mike Bonin says that's because experts have analyzed the paths burned by two Santa Ana-spawned disasters — the 1961 Bel Air Fire and the 1978 Mandeville Canyon Fire.