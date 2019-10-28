LeBron James evacuates family from California wildfires in middle of night

NBA superstar LeBron James has evacuated his California home as wildfires plunged much of the state into an emergency.

Continue Reading Below

James had only recently relocated his family to Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood in a $23 million mansion after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has already had to leave his home behind as out-of-control wildfires have prompted 200,000 evacuations across California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph (164 kph).

CALIFORNIA FIRES CUT POWER TO 2.4 MILLION AS HURRICANE FORCE WINDS FAN FLAMES

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which started Wednesday, grew to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings, state fire authorities said Sunday night.

James' Lakers are due to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in Los Angeles. So far, the game remains on schedule despite the blazes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE