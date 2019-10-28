Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Utilities

LeBron James evacuates family from California wildfires in middle of night

FOXBusiness
close
Air and ground crews fight the flames in Pacific Palisades.video

Brush fire burns near celebrity homes in Southern California

Air and ground crews fight the flames in Pacific Palisades.

NBA superstar LeBron James has evacuated his California home as wildfires plunged much of the state into an emergency.

Continue Reading Below

James had only recently relocated his family to Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood in a $23 million mansion after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has already had to leave his home behind as out-of-control wildfires have prompted 200,000 evacuations across California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph (164 kph).

CALIFORNIA FIRES CUT POWER TO 2.4 MILLION AS HURRICANE FORCE WINDS FAN FLAMES

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which started Wednesday, grew to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings, state fire authorities said Sunday night.

James' Lakers are due to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in Los Angeles. So far, the game remains on schedule despite the blazes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE